30.06.2019 07:00:00

Honda of Santa Maria Offering Service Coupons During the Month of July

SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maintenance is one of the hidden costs of owning a car. Drivers will often assess the fuel economy and monthly payments when they buy a car, but the cost of repairs isn't often considered. Those costs can creep up and surprise drivers. The smaller repairs and maintenance work can be planned and prepared for.

The small repairs still cost money, though. Coupons always help mitigate the costs of things and thankfully drivers can find some help at a local dealership. Honda of Santa Maria has a number of coupons and incentives for drivers. There are coupons for everything from oil changes to wheel alignments. There is also a coupon for air conditioning service which is good as drivers head into the summer.

Drivers who are interested to find out about all the coupons that are available can find them on Honda of Santa Maria's website under their specials tab. Customers can also reach out to the dealership on their website or over the phone at 866-421-2268. Honda of Santa Maria also has a physical location for their dealership at 2175 S Bradley Rd, Santa Maria, CA, 93455.

SOURCE Honda of Santa Maria

