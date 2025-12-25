Honda Motor Nov. Total World Production Declines YoY

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T) announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2025. Total World Production was 218,927 units compared to 329,978 units, prior year. Production in Japan was 60,605 units compared to 63,850 units, a year ago. The company noted that it is the second consecutive month of year-over-year decrease in Worldwide production.

For the Jan.- Nov. 2025 period, World total Production was 3,112,896 units compared to 3,456,125 units, previous year. Production in Japan was 628,385 units compared to 636,946 units.