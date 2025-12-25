Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9282 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 - Bitcoin 69’183 0.1%  Dollar 0.7876 -0.1%  Öl 62.2 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Handelskrieg, KI & Politik: Die Markttreiber 2026 laut Allianz Global Investors
Tom Lee sieht Bitcoin bei 250'000 US-Dollar und Ethereum bei 62'000 US-Dollar: Mega-Krypto-Prognose im Blick
Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Erste Group Bank-Aktie: Santander-Deal in Polen steht kurz vor dem Abschluss
Saxo Bank Schock-Prognose: Lösen KI-Pannen 2026 den grossen Börsencrash aus?
Suche...

Honda Motor Aktie 762054 / US4381283088

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.12.2025 08:15:02

Honda Motor Nov. Total World Production Declines YoY

Honda Motor
25.40 EUR -1.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC, 7267.T) announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2025. Total World Production was 218,927 units compared to 329,978 units, prior year. Production in Japan was 60,605 units compared to 63,850 units, a year ago. The company noted that it is the second consecutive month of year-over-year decrease in Worldwide production.

For the Jan.- Nov. 2025 period, World total Production was 3,112,896 units compared to 3,456,125 units, previous year. Production in Japan was 628,385 units compared to 636,946 units.

Nachrichten zu Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
06.11.25