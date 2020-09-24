Homeware retailer IUIGA partners Atome in offering buy now, pay later options

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore homeware retailer IUIGA has partnered with buy now pay later platform Atome to offer its consumers flexible payment options across their online and brick-and-mortar stores. To celebrate the launch of the partnership, IUIGA will be having a storewide "Atome Exclusive Day" this Saturday 26th September, where all transactions paid via Atome online and offline will enjoy 20 per cent off (capped at $20) with a minimum spend of $40.



Launched in 2017, IUIGA is known for its direct-to-consumer affordable, minimalist lifestyle products ranging from home and kitchen to apparels and electronics. The Singapore-based e-commerce company, which secured $10 million in Series A funding earlier this year, recently launched its first furniture store at TripleOne Somerset where it provides complimentary home design and layout services including 3D rendering.



Jaslyn Chan, Co-founder of IUIGA, said: "We're delighted to partner Atome in offering our customers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they want to pay. We believe in making quality, premium products at fair, transparent prices and this partnership helps increase the affordability of our products, particularly for our Gen Z and millennial customers. We also have aggressive plans to grow our brand in Indonesia, where Atome already has an active presence, so we're really looking forward to this partnership."



Atome , a leading technology start-up headquartered in Singapore, launched its "buy now, pay later" platform in December 2019 and has since partnered with 1,000 online and offline retailers such Beauty Emporium, Playdress and Hush Puppies across verticals including fashion, beauty, home decor, lifestyle and new parents. Paying through Atome allows customers to spread the total cost of their bill into three equal payments over time with zero interest, hidden charges or service fees.



David Chen, CEO of Atome, said: "In IUIGA, we found a like-minded partner who understood the value we can bring in helping them grow their business, both online and across their brick-and-mortar outlets. Working with our partners, we've seen time and again how introducing Atome as a payment option increases conversion and cart sizes, while also growing new consumer segments. We're excited to work with Jaslyn and her team to grow IUIGA into a household name known for premium lifestyle products at affordable prices."



About IUIGA

IUIGA was born from the pursuit of true quality. Co-founded by five friends in 2017, the brand's products are thoughtfully hand-picked from some of the world's best, undiscovered manufacturers under their Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) business model. As an omni-channel retailer, IUIGA promises well-designed products at consumer-inclusive price points. By working closely with the manufacturers, the brand opens up opportunities to sell directly to consumers without incurring unnecessary costs by going through middlemen. With radical transparency as modus operandi, IUIGA leads the honest pricing revolution to ultimately empower consumers with products that match form and function, with uncompromised quality and affordability – because, from one consumer to another, why pay so much for quality?



About Atome

Founded in 2016, Atome is a subsidiary of ADVANCE.AI, a Series-C big data and AI company headquartered in Singapore, which is part of a consortium applying for Singapore's digital wholesale banking licence. It was also recently ranked on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in Singapore. Meanwhile, Atome has helped over 10 million customers gain access to credit throughout Southeast Asia in its vision to create a better life for consumers through greater financial access and technology.

