SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0811 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 32’069 6.6%  Dollar 0.8974 0.0%  Öl 57.9 3.0% 
03.02.2021 02:12:00

Hometown Lenders Makes Another Major Acquisition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL), a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, has started 2021 off with another major acquisition.

(PRNewsfoto/Hometown Lenders)

The company is pleased to announce that Bozeman, Montana's The Wood Team has joined HTL.

The company is pleased to announce that Bozeman, Montana'sThe Wood Team has joined HTL, strategically adding an established and well-respected mortgage lender that has earned the trust of families in Big Sky Country since its founding. Earlier this month, The Wood Team was honored as the 2021 Bozeman's Choice for local mortgage lender.

Based in Huntsville, Alabama., Hometown now has more than 90 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

"We are so excited that The Wood Team has joined the Hometown Lenders family," stated Colleen Wood, founder of The Wood Team and now producing branch manager at HTL Bozeman. "This is a natural fit that allows us not only to maximize the outstanding service we can provide in the communities we serve, but it also allows us to continue building and growing ourselves. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our customers."

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality – even in the digital age. 

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

"Especially as we grow, we are proud of what makes Hometown unique," said Billy Taylor, CEO of Hometown Lenders. "We continue to place an unwavering focus on maintaining the mindset that HTL is a ministry to those who make it up, as well as to those that cross our path. This all starts on the local level, with the communities in which we work and live. The Wood Team is a perfect example of the type of partners we covet, and we are happy to have them join the family. Together, we will continue to serve more and more hometowns across America in innovative ways."

For more information visit www.htlenders.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hometown-lenders-makes-another-major-acquisition-301220782.html

SOURCE Hometown Lenders

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 267.10
2.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 423.40
2.69 %
CS Group 12.09
2.46 %
Alcon 66.52
2.18 %
LafargeHolcim 49.98
2.10 %
Lonza Grp 573.80
0.14 %
Swisscom 484.20
0.06 %
Roche Hldg G 311.55
-0.08 %
Novartis 80.64
-0.30 %
Givaudan 3’596.00
-1.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

02.02.21
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.21
SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Unwahrscheinlichen: Darum ist die Corona-Pandemie kein "Schwarzer Schwan"
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Robinhood schränkt Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien weiter ein - Gamestop-Aktien auf Talfahrt
So rückt der Blockchain- & Bitcoin-Boom Krypto-Aktien in den Fokus
Erst Gamestop, nun Silber? Hobby-Spekulanten drängen in Rohstoffmarkt
Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021 - Aktie in Rot
Goldman Sachs-Experte: Was der Bitcoin für seinen weiteren Erfolg braucht
Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Aktie verliert dennoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
An der Wall Street griffen Anleger am zweiten Handelstag der Woche zu. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten am Dienstag Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit