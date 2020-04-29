Homefield Energy Donates $60,000 For COVID-19 Relief in Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefield Energy today announced it is committing $60,000 to support Illinois communities as they begin the process of economic recovery from COVID-19.

"As with so many states, COVID-19's impact on Illinois has been profound, and Homefield Energy and its employees are honored to do our part to help meet critical needs in the communities we serve," said Brad Watson, Homefield Energy's director of community affairs. "Our company is inspired by the organizations working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. We stand with you – now, more than ever before."

The $60,000 donation will directly support communities and individuals to meet their most pressing needs, including funding for food banks, community assistance funds, domestic violence prevention, and more.

$25,000 will go to Peoria organizations, including the Community Foundation of Central Illinois and the Center for Prevention of Abuse

will go to organizations, including the Community Foundation of and the Center for Prevention of Abuse $15,000 will go to St. Louis metro area organizations, including O'Fallon Community Food Pantry, Community Interfaith Food Pantry, and Collinsville Food Pantry

will go to metro area organizations, including O'Fallon Community Food Pantry, Community Interfaith Food Pantry, and Collinsville Food Pantry $10,000 will go to Bloomington - Normal organizations, including the United Way of McLean County and The Midwest Food Bank of Illinois - Bloomington - Normal

will go to - organizations, including the United Way of and The Midwest Food Bank of - - Food banks and community assistance funds in Champaign-Urbana and Decatur will also receive donations

"We appreciate the support of Homefield Energy as The Community Foundation of Central Illinois partners with nonprofits, working to address essential needs in the community," said Mark Roberts, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. "This donation enhances our ability to provide emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, primary health care services, utility assistance, and support for children and vulnerable populations."

Homefield Energy's donation to communities in Illinois is part of a $2 million commitment to non-profits and social service agencies across the country from Homefield Energy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider and the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

About Homefield Energy

Homefield Energy is proud to power Illinois. We are committed to being a leader in the electricity sector and a good neighbor to the communities in which we operate. Homefield Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). Vistra is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately five million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states.

Media

Jenny Lyon

214-875-8004

Media.Relations@vistraenergy.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homefield-energy-donates-60-000-for-covid-19-relief-in-illinois-301049458.html

SOURCE Homefield Energy