Homebase partners with Neptune to support its focus on providing the best customer service

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebase, one of the UK's largest home improvement and garden retailers, has partnered with Neptune Software a leading provider of 'low-code', rapid application development software.

Homebase has chosen Neptune's DX Platform to support the development of IT solutions that will help simplify customer ordering, product inventory and supplier management. The new approach is part of Homebase's turnaround plan, helping to streamline its operations, continue to save costs and allow teams to focus on providing the best customer service.

Homebase saw the benefits of empowering their team members with Mobile Apps with the creation of a new 'product look-up' App that allowed the store team to search for items via a mobile device. With the adoption of a low-code platform and agile development processes through Neptune's DX Platform, further developments of the App will include functionality to reserve and order the item quickly and in real-time, as well as simplifying how customers order kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, both instore and online. Key to the initiative is joining up information from supply-chain and supplier systems to make it simple for the customer to know if the product is available, how quickly it can be delivered and precisely when their purchase is due to arrive.

Paul Cannon, Director of IT, Homebase, commented: "We want to empower our teams with the right, cutting edge technology which allows them to deliver the best possible customer service. Gone are the days of complex integration projects that take years to complete. Now we build a new experience, roll it out to a single store, and if it works it can be live across the business in weeks."

The Neptune DX Platform is a modern low-code, API driven platform that supports the entire app development lifecycle and enables teams to easily design, develop, integrate and manage enterprise-grade applications and APIs in a fraction of the time taken using traditional coding techniques.

"There's a real appetite from IT leaders to integrate emerging technologies that help their companies compete, but nobody wants the headache of writing many thousands of lines of legacy code to make it happen. That's where low-code platforms like Neptune can help, and we see significant demand from companies that want to take back control of development. In our experience companies can cut 60% of development using our solution compared to traditional coding," added Natalie Kouzeleas, MD Neptune Software UK.

For more information, please contact:

Nick Ward or Cameron Finlay at Fire on the Hill

nward@fireoth.com / cfinlay@fireoth.com

+44 (0)7821 474 272 / +44 (0)203 865 9079

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a leading provider of low-code, rapid application development software that standardizes app development and integrates with any cloud, any backend and any architecture, giving enterprises the freedom and flexibility to deliver an award-winning and unified digital user experience anywhere for their users across mobile, desktop and offline.

Neptune Software services more than 2,000,000 licensed end users across more than 550 customers in 40 countries, with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and around the world in Florida, Hamburg, London, Shanghai and Texas.

www.neptune-software.com

About Homebase

Founded in 1979, Homebase is one of the UK's leading home improvement and garden retailers. The company operates stores across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Its product range includes painting and decorating, plants, garden tools and accessories, and kitchens – all available in-store or online at www.homebase.co.uk

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homebase-partners-with-neptune-to-support-its-focus-on-providing-the-best-customer-service-300949896.html

SOURCE Neptune Software