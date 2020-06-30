Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Cultural District Open for Business

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled in the West 7th district, just off of Interstate 30, the Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Cultural District (1145 University Drive) celebrated its opening Wednesday, June 24. The newest hotel to open in Fort Worth, this 162-room property is owned by Southeastern Development and managed by LBA Hospitality.

"We're thrilled to add another exceptional property to our growing Texas portfolio," said Farrah Adams, Chief Operating Officer of LBA Hospitality. "The Home2 Suites Fort Worth Cultural District is situated in the heart of the Cultural district centrally located for our guests to enjoy dining, shopping, and world-class museums."

The new Home2 Suites Fort Worth Cultural District offers all-suite accommodations with sleek, modern design and pops of cowboy flair. With a custom lobby layout, 60% larger than the prototype Home2 Suites, guests can enjoy the communal space at a safe social distance. The lobby features a double-sided breakfast bar and an open and modern Oasis, Home2's expanded community multi-functional space for social gatherings, individual work, and meeting zones.

Accommodations consist of spacious studio and one-bedroom suites with a streamlined approach to storage and function, including fully-accessorized kitchens and modular furniture. The hip and stylish innovations include a "working wall," which incorporates the kitchen and a flexible working/media space.

For outdoor space, there's a cozy outdoor patio, complete with saline swimming pool and gas grills. Additional amenities include free WiFi, complimentary breakfast, and Spin2Cycle, the 24-hour fitness center, and laundry room combo where guests can do laundry while they work out. For business meetings and celebrations, the hotel offers 650 square feet of meeting space, accommodating up to 24 guests. Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Cultural District is pet-friendly.

With recent events top of mind, the hotel is taking all of the necessary precautions to protect the safety and wellbeing of guests and associates. Hilton has developed a global program introducing a new standard of hotel cleanliness and disinfection: Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection. Hilton CleanStay program builds upon Hilton's already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene, where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols are currently in use, to ensure Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Ft. Worth, aka. "The City of Cowboys & Culture" was named "Best of Travel" by Money Online, and earned a spot on the "Top 10 city for Young Professionals" list by Forbes Magazine. The Home2 Suites Fort Worth Cultural District is a short walk to West 7th Street, where guests can enjoy a stroll in Trinity Park, shop and dine in one of the dozens of restaurants and shops, and visit one of five world-class museums of the Cultural District.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Cultural District here, or call +1 (682) 707-9475.

About Southeastern Development

Originated in 1987, Southeastern Development, headquartered in Augusta, GA is a multi-facet development company operating throughout the Southeast for over 30 years. The company develops multi-family, retail, hotel and major residential planned development communities. For information, visit http://www.southeastern.company

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development and consulting companies in the U.S. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit http://www.lbahospitality.com.

SOURCE Home2 Suites by Hilton