+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 23:15:00

Home Testing Amid COVID-19: Collection Difficulties and Failures Pose a Major Risk

DUBLIN, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the healthcare industry, "Home Testing on the Horizon for COVID-19"

Making at-home testing available allows for a greater number of people to be tested in a shorter time span and minimizes the risk of infectious people having to travel to get tested. However, home testing is not without its risks. Failure to properly collect a sample can lead to a false result. Currently, tests that detect an active infection require a sample from the back of the nasal cavity which may be difficult for a patient to collect at home without proper training.

The FDA has warned against the use of unregulated home test kits which have not been validated for accuracy. In April, LabCorp became the first company to receive FDA authorization for home collection of COVID-19 test samples. The LapCorp test requires the patient to collect a sample from the front of the nasal cavity at home which is then sent to a laboratory for processing. OraSure Technologies and Cue Health have also both received Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) funding to accelerate development of their rapid at-home tests.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Home Testing on the Horizon for COVID-19"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-testing-amid-covid-19-collection-difficulties-and-failures-pose-a-major-risk-301056726.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
13:41
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
12:30
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
08:55
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:00
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
15:01
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das am Abend erfolgte Halving-Event
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB