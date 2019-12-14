Home Power Systems Completes 4,000th Generator Installation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Power Systems on Thursday installed the 4,000th standby generator in the company's history. The 4,000th generator was installed for customer Rick Milham in the Town of Henrietta.

In business for over 16 years, Home Power Systems' President Jim Swetman largely credits the company's emphasis on customer service for their success. "With our only focus on standby generators, we have perfected the methods of executing the various services involved for new installs. Our laser-focus on process and procedures for service, maintenance, and warranty repairs make us second to none in the region. This culture has allowed Home Power Systems to be one of the top 20 Generac Dealers in the nation and provide our customers the best customer service."

The company utilizes an innovative Monorail Transport System that allows HPS crews to execute installations in a single day, a huge advantage for both the company and its customers.

Founded in 2003 by Jim Swetman, the company has been able to differentiate itself and been highly successful through a keen focus on the entire process of installing and servicing home standby and commercial power generators. Home Power Systems and Commercial Power Systems have been recognized for two years in a row as a Rochester Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Company, ranking 22nd in 2018.

About Home Power Systems and Commercial Power Systems: HPS/CPS specializes in the sale, installation, and service of automatic home standby and commercial power generators in the Central and Western New York regions. Based in Farmington, NY the company is a Premier Generac and Factory-Direct Kohler dealer, annually recognized by Generac as "PowerPro Premier Dealer" for over ten years running. Generac is the top-selling brand in residential backup power generators, providing reliable emergency standby electricity for homes. Kohler is well known in the commercial industry as the most reliable choice for business backup power.

SOURCE Home Power Systems