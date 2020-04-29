Home Health Care Brand Pays it Forward by Giving Back to More Than 3,500 Nurses This May

GURNEE, Ill., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightStar Care, a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with over 300 locations, is always looking for new ways to honor their hardworking and trustworthy staff. Nurse-led care has been the differentiator for the brand and celebrating nurses as they go above and beyond to keep their clients safe during this pandemic prompted BrightStar Care to do something special to truly show their appreciation. This year, the independently owned and operated agencies will be honoring their team of over 3,500 hardworking and dedicated nursing staff during National Nurses Week (May 6-12) with Starbucks gift cards to help them get through the late nights and early mornings.

"Our nurses are the heart of what we do at BrightStar Care, and we wouldn't be where we are without the support and commitment each nurse displays every single day," said Shelly Sun, CEO and Founder of BrightStar Care. "Their courage to serve with immense passion is something we all strive for. They are the reason our most vulnerable clients can stay at home safely during this difficult time, and we are grateful for all they do."

BrightStar Care agencies' nurses and caregivers are front-line heroes against COVID-19 as they continue to provide in-home care to ensure the most vulnerable population can remain safe at home and out of hospitals. BrightStar Care is doing what they can to protect the nation's elderly demographic and the nurses and caregivers who care for them. Earlier this month, BrightStar Care announced that they created a centralized fulfillment center for their franchisees to equip all independently owned and operated BrightStar Care agencies and their staff with necessary personal protective equipment to be able to ensure the safety of staff and caregivers as they continue to deliver the highest standard of care.

At BrightStar Care, healthcare is not simply a career, it is a calling. As a result of providing the highest quality of care, BrightStar Care has earned the Enterprise Champion for Quality designation from The Joint Commission®, the same organization that accredits the nation's best hospitals, seven straight years.

