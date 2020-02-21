Home Chef Adds New Slow Cooker Meal Kit Plus Expanded Entrée Salads and Oven-Ready Options to Answer Appetite for Quick Home-Cooked Meals

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Chef, one of the leading meal kit delivery companies with 3.5 million meals delivered every month, has introduced a new line of Slow Cooker recipes that serve six people. The company has also rolled out an increased variety of Oven-Ready meal kits and Entrée Salads that take just minutes to prepare and appeal to a wide variety of home cooks.

"Home Chef's new slow cooker meals bring you the same delicious flavors and fresh ingredients you've come to expect, but with an entirely new way of cooking. Plus, you may have enough for leftovers the next day," says Pat Vihtelic, Home Chef founder and CEO.

Home Chef's online menu features 19 different recipes that rotate weekly and are created for all skill levels and dietary preferences. Diners can choose from carb-conscious, calorie-conscious, and vegetarian meals. Last-minute shoppers can count on finding the same delicious meal kits in 2,000 Kroger Family of Stores around the country.

Within the weekly rotating menu, Slow Cooker recipes such as Meatballs Marsala with Campanelle Pasta and Peas or Chicken Pot Pie with Mushrooms and Puff Pastry allow home cooks to prepare meals for a busy weeknight, a potluck dinner or even a small dinner party, all with minimal prep.

An expanded selection of Oven-Ready recipes allows quick assembly in a provided oven-safe pan that eliminates messy dishes. With choices varying each week, recipes can range from Chicken and Chili Lime Enchilada Sauce with Red Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans or Turkey Tinga Tacos with Sour Cream and Crispy Jalapeños that feature the global influences many palates crave, to comfort food favorites such as Mushroom Pork Chops with Roasted Green Beans and Crispy Onions.

Home Chef Entrée Salads are no-cook salad recipes made with fresh ingredients and optional proteins. Recipes can be prepped and served in as few as five minutes and include Tomato and Poblano Salad with Chipotle Ranch and Crispy Tortillas and Carrot and Pea Salad with Mango Vinaigrette and Sliced Almonds.

The Entrée Salad and Oven-Ready additions are the result of Home Chef's culinary research and development team's dedication to continuously enhancing and finessing recipes that match today's tastes and meet the demands of today's busy lifestyles.

In addition to these new and expanded product lines, Home Chef customers can enjoy more choice and variety than ever before with the Customize It menu feature.

"At Home Chef, we want our customers to make meals uniquely their own. Adding, swapping or upgrading a protein can satisfy everyone at the dinner table," says Vihtelic.

About Home Chef

Home Chef is one of the largest meal kit delivery companies in the U.S., with over 3.5 million meals delivered each month. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at http://www.homechef.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

