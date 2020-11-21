SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

Home Buying Company in Charleston, Steady Properties Buying Houses for Cash in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steady Properties understands the unexpected obstacles that may come with being a homeowner. Whether it be divorce settlements, unmanageable inheritance, foreclosure, or just about anything else, Steady Properties can help. Steady Properties buys houses in and around Charleston.

Cameron Steadman, owner of Steady Properties, has a passion for real estate and helping people. He understands that selling a home can make for a challenging situation and strives to continuously guide homeowners throughout the entire process. The company is built on the foundation of its values that are honesty and transparency in all aspects of the business.

Steadman is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of South Carolina, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to any homeowner he works with. Selling a property to Steady Properties is a simple and straightforward process starting with a phone call to discuss the home's details.

If it meets the requirements, a representative will get in touch to set up a quick appointment after which they will present a fair, written, no-obligation cash offer. Should the offer be accepted, Steady Properties can close at a local reputable title company in as little as seven days or entirely based on the client's schedule and circumstances.

The best part is, homeowners can have the extra money in their pockets when selling to Steady Properties. The company does not charge any fees or commissions for their services and are proud to purchase any house as-is, regardless of its condition, so there's no need to pay for any cleaning, repairs, or costly renovations.

Homeowners usually need someone to buy a house in Charleston, and Steady Properties has a solution for clients. Regardless of the circumstances, Steady Properties will work with each client to ensure the home-selling process is as smooth as possible. Steady Properties is a home buying company in Charleston.

Those looking to learn more about Steady Properties and get a no-obligation quote are invited to visit the official website at https://www.steadybuyshouses.com.

Contact Name: Cameron Steadman

Contact Email: steadypropertiesllc@gmail.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-buying-company-in-charleston-steady-properties-buying-houses-for-cash-in-south-carolina-301178188.html

SOURCE Steady Properties

