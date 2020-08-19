19.08.2020 16:32:00

Home Buying 101: Rentsucks.com Is An Industry Disrupter

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freddy Rodriguez, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Top Realty, today announces the launch of Rentsucks.com, an online resource for first-time home buyers. The company's mission is to educate and guide first-time home buyers through the home buying process.

"I want to be a trusted resource for people who have dreams of owning their own home, townhome or condo and need guidance and advice," said Rodriguez. "People don't always know how to approach this process, which is why Rentsucks.com is here; to guide them from start to finish."   

To start the process, potential home buyers apply online through the website and they will be matched with a loan officer and a local area REALTOR®. Rentsucks.com is a free service for buyers and with a goal to not only guide the buyer through the home buying process but to also help them save money when doing so. This is achieved by helping the buyer with closing costs through a credit from the lender and a closing contribution from the REALTOR®.

"We want to help people build their wealth and give them ownership in something," Rodriguez said. "There's nothing wrong with leasing, but if you have any dreams of owning a home of your own, we can and will do everything within our power, resources and network to help make your dreams a reality."

About Rentsucks.com
Rentsucks.com is an online resource for first-time homebuyers with the goal to save the buyer money and make the home-buying experience as easy and efficient as possible. With a system dedicated to matching home buyers with experienced REALTORS® and Lenders, Rentsucks.com aims to guide potential buyers through the process from start to finish. For more information, visit www.Rentsucks.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-buying-101-rentsuckscom-is-an-industry-disrupter-301114708.html

SOURCE Rentsucks.com

