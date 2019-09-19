+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
19.09.2019 16:49:00

Hollywood Royalty to Get Their First Taste of Booze Pops

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- And the winner for best frozen popsicles for adults is … Booze Pops. Yes, the folks behind the cocktails-on-a-stick craze have been invited to rub elbows with the stars of television at a party honoring nominees of the 71st Primetime Emmy® Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 24.

Woody Norris, the brains behind alcohol-infused brain freeze, will drive his truck from Charleston to L.A. to promote franchising opportunities and hand out gift bags at the event. The 12-year Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran plans to spread joy to Hollywood royalty one delicious Appletini, Orangeberry Mimosa and Blackberry Sangria at a time. (Or he might throw them a curveball with a Lemon Drop, Watermelon Lemonade or Cosmopolitan Martini Pop, or a Pina Colada or Blue Raspberry Cocktail Pop. When it comes to Booze Pops, expect the unexpected.)

Norris entered a LinkedIn contest and won a spot at the event. He's one of just 25 gift bag presenters from around the country chosen for the honor.

What do Booze Pops have to do with Game of Thrones, Black-ish, This Is Us, Escape at Dannemora, and the other top contenders for TV's highest honors? Booze Pops are award-winners themselves -- two-time Charleston Choice award honorees for best food truck, as voted by readers of The Post and Courier.

Booze Pops are on a mission to create jobs, give back to their communities and build franchises nationwide. The company has employed over 125 people and supports a host of Lowcountry charities. In April, a Marine Corp veteran opened the first Booze Pops franchise in Myrtle Beach and is already in the black, according to Norris.

Interested in becoming a Booze Pops franchisee? Email boozepopsfranchise@gmail.com for more information and, who knows, maybe attend a party for next year's Emmy® nominees.

Related Images

booze-pops-logo.jpg

Related Links

Company website

Company Facebook

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywood-royalty-to-get-their-first-taste-of-booze-pops-300921792.html

SOURCE Booze Pops

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.87
1.42 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.49
1.32 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 150.80
1.17 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'498.00
1.05 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 346.50
1.05 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
The Swatch Grp 263.90
-0.08 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 20.12
-0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 59.12
-0.30 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 2'777.00
-0.39 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 478.60
-0.48 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Gold trotz Fed-Zinssenkung unter Druck
09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat mit 90% Kapitalschutz
09:23
Impulse durch US-Zinsentscheid bleiben aus
08:24
Weekly-Hits: Ölmarkt & Videospiele
18.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ende des Bitcoin-Hypes? Grosse Börsen verzeichnen weniger Trades
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Roche-Genussscheine starten durch nach Investorentag
Apple und Irland wehren sich gegen Milliarden-Steuernachzahlung - EU verteidigt Vorgehen
Zalando-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Grossaktionär Kinnevik schliesst Platzierung von Zalando-Aktienpaket ab
US-Börsen schliessen mit leichten Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
US-Indizes im Plus -- SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe - Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes im Plus -- SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt wagt sich am Donnerstag nur zögerlich aus der Deckung. Der deutsche DAX kann zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB