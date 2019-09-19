Hollywood Royalty to Get Their First Taste of Booze Pops

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- And the winner for best frozen popsicles for adults is … Booze Pops. Yes, the folks behind the cocktails-on-a-stick craze have been invited to rub elbows with the stars of television at a party honoring nominees of the 71st Primetime Emmy® Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 24.

Woody Norris, the brains behind alcohol-infused brain freeze, will drive his truck from Charleston to L.A. to promote franchising opportunities and hand out gift bags at the event. The 12-year Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran plans to spread joy to Hollywood royalty one delicious Appletini, Orangeberry Mimosa and Blackberry Sangria at a time. (Or he might throw them a curveball with a Lemon Drop, Watermelon Lemonade or Cosmopolitan Martini Pop, or a Pina Colada or Blue Raspberry Cocktail Pop. When it comes to Booze Pops, expect the unexpected.)

Norris entered a LinkedIn contest and won a spot at the event. He's one of just 25 gift bag presenters from around the country chosen for the honor.

What do Booze Pops have to do with Game of Thrones, Black-ish, This Is Us, Escape at Dannemora, and the other top contenders for TV's highest honors? Booze Pops are award-winners themselves -- two-time Charleston Choice award honorees for best food truck, as voted by readers of The Post and Courier.

Booze Pops are on a mission to create jobs, give back to their communities and build franchises nationwide. The company has employed over 125 people and supports a host of Lowcountry charities. In April, a Marine Corp veteran opened the first Booze Pops franchise in Myrtle Beach and is already in the black, according to Norris.

Interested in becoming a Booze Pops franchisee? Email boozepopsfranchise@gmail.com for more information and, who knows, maybe attend a party for next year's Emmy® nominees.

