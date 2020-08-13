Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $80.1 million , a decrease of 36.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 36.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $503.3 million , a decrease of 11.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , a decrease of 11.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 37.9%, compared to 37.1% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 37.9%, compared to 37.1% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.32 , a decrease of 36.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 36.2% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $175.1 million , an increase of 74.2% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 74.2% compared to the comparable prior year period. DSO of 195 days, compared to 180 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 195 days, compared to 180 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 57 days, compared to 55 days for the comparable prior year period.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $2.2 million , a decrease of 91.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , a decrease of 91.3% compared to the comparable prior year period. Total revenues were $129.2 million , a decrease of 17.7% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were , a decrease of 17.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was at 44.7%, compared to 34.0% for the comparable prior year period.

was at 44.7%, compared to 34.0% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were at $0.04 , a decrease of 90.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

were at , a decrease of 90.5% compared to the comparable prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $57.7 million , an increase of 317.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.

was , an increase of 317.6% compared to the comparable prior year period. DSO of 166 days, compared to 160 days for the comparable prior year period.

of 166 days, compared to 160 days for the comparable prior year period. Inventory turnover days of 66 days, compared to 42 days for the comparable prior year period.

BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for fiscal year 2020 and the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020 (see attached tables).

On July 7th and 9th, the Company announced change of the management team and the board. Mr. Baiqing SHAO was removed from his positions as the Company's CEO, director and Chairman of the Board. Ms. Li QIAO, current director of the Company, was elected as the Chairwoman of the Board and Mr. Chit Nim (Colin) SUNG, current director of the Company, was elected as the CEO of the Company. Four new officers of the Company were appointed. Mr. Lei FANG, current head of IA business of the Company and Mr. Yue XU, current head of Rail business of the Company were appointed as Co-Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Dr. Chunming HE, current head of R&D of Hollysys Group, was appointed as Chief Technology Officer of the Company, and Mr. Hongyuan SHI, current head of human resource of Hollysys Goup, was appointed as the Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company.

Ms. Li QIAO, chairwoman of the board, remarks on such change, "The board has made such decision in light of the strategic and financial planning development of the Company. Mr. Sung and our four new officers have been with the Company for many years and are familiar with the Company. We expect their professional experiences in operation, management and capital market to offer unique and insightful idea to the Company."

Mr. Chit Nim (Colin) Sung, CEO of the Company, remarks "First and foremost, we would like to convey the key information to the market that currently, operation and financial condition of the Company remain as usual and stable. We will continue to value and increase our investment in research and development as our key competitive edge, and our vision of automation for better life. We are confident in the Company's solid and steady performance going forward."

For business performance of the fiscal year and the quarter, the management stated:

Industrial Automation ("IA") business finished the fiscal year with revenue and contract at $240.0 million and $314.5 million, representing 2.6% and 8.0% YOY growth, respectively. For the fourth quarter, IA revenue and contract were $71.8 million and $99.0 million, representing 7.9% and 18.1% YOY growth, respectively.

In power sector, we continued our effort in strengthening our market position in high-end coal fire market. Contract highlight of the past quarter include:

- Signing a replacement contract to provide DCS and DEH solution to two 660MW power units of the power plant of Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power CO.,LTD.(600023.SH) in Leqing, Zhejiang Province, and

- Signing a replacement contract to provide DCS solution to one 660 MW power unit of the power plant of Datang International Power Generation CO., LTD (601991.SH) in Tianjin.

In chemical and petro-chemical sector, we continued our effort in key projects winning, key client cooperation, key marketing events and collaboration with valued partners along the value chain to explore the market and build our reputation.

Sector highlight of the past quarter include:

- Winning the bidding of DCS solution contract for the 1.8 million tons per year ethylene glycol project of Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group CO.,LTD ("SHCCIG") in Yulin, Shaanxi Province. The client is a renowned player in the industry, while the project is currently the largest coal-chemical project under construction in China, and our solution will cover DCS control points of approximately 50,000.

- Signing a DCS+SIS+GDS integrated solution contract for the 200 thousand tons per year purified adipic acid, cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone project of Hualu Hesheng (600426.SH). This project, in terms of DCS control point, is the largest one of similar type that the Company has ever signed.

- Establishing strategic cooperation relationship with SINOCHEM Hongrun Petrochemical Co.,LTD on providing control solution to their aromatics complex plant. Our previous milestone SINOPEC Hainan refining projects have served as meaningful track record and reference for the client.

- Continuing to collaborate with valued partners along the value chain to jointly develop and improve solution for verticals including coal-chemical and oil & gas, etc.

- Becoming the qualified supplier of SCADA+DCS+PLC for Tarim oilfield operated by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

- Joining hands with valued partners on significant research project, including with National Petroleum and natural gas pipe network Group Co., Ltd on research project related to oil and gas pipe profibus (process field bus), and with SINOPEC Engineering incorporation (SEI) on research project related to innovative integration of DCS and digital factory for creative modeling and factory maintenance services.

In smart factory business, we continued to review client date base for potential cooperation in various industries. In this quarter, we signed a new contract with an existing client, Shaanxi Guohua Jinjie Power Plant. This contract involves the construction of a smart control platform and the development and installation of optimizing control solution for power unit.

In aftersales business, we continue to address our existing client base and respond to their various demand covering regular initiatives such as old system upgrade and replacement, part component sales, annual maintenance and increasingly, value-adding initiatives such as control optimization, data integration and energy management, etc.

Contract highlight of the part quarter include:

- Signing an annual maintenance contract with Zhong'an coal-chemical project. The Zhong'an methanol and olefin project is by far one of the two key milestone projects in chemical and petro-chemical business. This project has been under operation since July 2019, and the client has been satisfied with the Company's comprehensive service capability.

Rail business finished the fiscal year with revenue and contract at $201.3 million and $153.7 million, recording 3.6% and 54.8% YOY decrease, respectively. For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, revenue and contract were $49.3 million and $23.9 million, representing 2.0% YOY growth and 60.6% YOY decrease, respectively.

In high-speed rail ("HSR") sector, major contracts signed in the past quarter include TCC (Train Control Center) solution for sections of the Taiyuan-Jiaozuo line, Zhengzhou-Wangzhou line and the inter-city line of Southern Sichuan .

. In subway sector, no significant contracts were signed this quarter, while the effort continued in strengthening quality management, covering supply chain management and engineering standardization.

In aftersales business, we continued to strengthen local service network, to expand service solution and to develop technology-and-service-centered service for better differentiation. In HSR sector, we continued to respond to regular services including advanced maintenance, system and software upgrade and part component sales, etc. In subway sector, we continued to explore potentials from the current client base and signed several contracts covering system upgrade, maintenance and product sales.

On digital empowerment for the current product line, we continued the effort in development and testing of our smart solution initiatives, covering smart maintenance, smart workshop and smart services, etc.

Mechanical and Electrical Solutions ("M&E") business finished the fiscal year with revenue and contract at $62.0 million and $81.0 million, recording 51.4% and 13.3% YOY decrease respectively. For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, revenue and contract were $8.1 million and $11.8 million, representing 80.7% and 53.0% YOY decrease respectively.

COVID-19 brought new challenges to the macro economy in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, laying impact on our M&E business and overseas business. For M&E business, risk control remains to be the key focus. For our industrial automation overseas business, we continued to explore opportunities through direct sales, sales agent and China EPC projects, with a current focus in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. Meanwhile, effort continued in strengthening localization and synergy of the overseas business.

Fiscal year and the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)













Three months ended

Fiscal year ended



Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 %

Change

Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2019 %

Change

















Revenues $ 129,223 156,991 (17.7)% $ 503,327 570,341 (11.7)% Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 112,459 132,753 (15.3)% $ 414,272 467,371 (11.4)% Products sales $ 3,895 5,958 (34.6)% $ 20,144 33,102 (39.1)% Service rendered $ 12,869 18,280 (29.6)% $ 68,911 69,868 (1.4)% Cost of revenues $ 71,482 103,645 (31.0)% $ 312,459 358,864 (12.9)% Gross profit $ 57,741 53,346 8.2% $ 190,868 211,477 (9.7)% Total operating expenses $ 55,610 31,408 77.1% $ 120,730 87,302 38.3% Selling $ 6,804 6,883 (1.1)% $ 30,642 28,926 5.9% General and administrative $ 8,575 11,524 (25.6)% $ 38,704 40,463 (4.3)% Goodwill impairment charge $ 35,767 11,623 207.7% $ 35,767 11,623 207.7% Research and development $ 8,907 9,200 (3.2)% $ 41,876 37,025 13.1% VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (4,443) (7,822) (43.2)% $ (26,259) (30,735) (14.6)% Income from operations $ 2,131 21,938 (90.3)% $ 70,138 124,175 (43.5)% Other income, net $ 325 1,139 (71.5)% $ 4,683 3,056 53.2% Foreign exchange (loss) income $ (50) 2 (2600.0)% $ 599 (1,161) (151.6)% Gains on deconsolidation of subsidiaries where the Company retains an equity interest $ - - - $ - 5,768 (100.0)% Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee $ - - - $ 5,763 - 100.0% Share of net (loss) income of equity investees $ (976) 1,576 (161.9)% $ 3,131 404 675.0% Dividend income from equity security investments $ - - - $ 1,139 1,112 2.4% Interest income $ 3,661 2,863 27.9% $ 13,060 11,839 10.3% Interest expenses $ (171) (204) (16.2)% $ (306) (575) (46.8)% Income tax expenses $ 2,748 1,471 86.8% $ 18,171 18,184 (0.1)% Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests $ (64) 145 (144.1)% $ (70) 278 (125.2)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 2,236 25,698 (91.3)% $ 80,106 126,156 (36.5)% Non-GAAP basic EPS $ 0.04 0.43 (90.7)% $ 1.32 2.09 (36.8)% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.04 0.42 (90.5)% $ 1.32 2.07 (36.2)%

















Share-based compensation expenses $ 354 37 856.8% $ 410 238 72.3% Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 75 77 (2.6)% $ 300 311 (3.5)% Fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative $ - 326 (100.0)% $ - 346 (100.0)% GAAP Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 1,807 25,258 (92.8)% $ 79,396 125,261 (36.6)% GAAP basic EPS $ 0.03 0.42 (92.9)% $ 1.31 2.07 (36.7)% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.03 0.42 (92.9)% $ 1.31 2.05 (36.1)%

















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

60,489,777 60,465,005 0.0%

60,480,522 60,456,524 0.0% Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

60,489,777 61,278,773 (1.3)%

60,611,047 61,273,884 (1.1)%





















Operational Results Analysis for the Fiscal year Ended June 30, 2020

Comparing to the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for fiscal year 2020 decreased from $570.3 million to $503.3 million, representing a decrease of 11.7%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated solutions contracts revenue decreased by 11.4% to $414.3 million, products sales revenue decreased by 39.1% to $20.1 million, and services revenue decreased by 1.4% to $68.9 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)













Fiscal year ended Jun 30,





2020

2019





$ % to Total

Revenue

$ % to Total

Revenue

Industrial Automation

239,971 47.7%

233,798 41.0%

Rail Transportation Automation

201,339 40.0%

208,917 36.6%

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

62,017 12.3%

127,626 22.4%

Total

503,327 100.0%

570,341 100.0%























Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 37.9% for fiscal year 2020, as compared to 37.1% for the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 32.0%, 72.9% and 63.0% for fiscal year 2020, as compared to 30.4%, 77.1% and 62.7% for the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 37.9% for fiscal year 2020, as compared to 37.0% for the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered were 32.0%, 72.9% and 63.0% for fiscal year 2020, as compared to 30.4%, 77.1% and 62.7% for the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $30.6 million for fiscal year 2020, representing an increase of $1.7 million or 5.9% compared to $28.9 million for the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 6.1% and 5.1% for fiscal year 2020, and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $38.7 million for fiscal year 2020, representing a decrease of $1.8 million or 4.3% compared to $40.5 million for the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 7.7% and 7.1% for fiscal year 2020 and 2019, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $39.1 million and $40.7 million for fiscal year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Goodwill impairment charge were $35.8 million for fiscal year 2020, representing an increase of $24.2 million or 207.7% compared to $11.6 million for the prior year. Such impairment charge is related to Bond Group. The annual impairment test, which take into consideration the macro environment and other relevant factors when forecasting future performance, implied such a charge.

Research and development expenses were $41.9 million for fiscal 2020, representing an increase of $4.9 million or 13.1% compared to $37.0 million for the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 8.3% and 6.5% for fiscal year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $26.3 million for fiscal year 2020, as compared to $30.7 million for the prior year, representing a $4.5 million or 14.6% decrease, which was primarily due to a decrease of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $18.2 million and 18.6% for fiscal year 2020, as compared to $18.2 million and 12.7% for the prior year. During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, the Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $35.8 million. Excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment charge, the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2020 should be 13.6%.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, and amortization of acquired intangible assets was $80.1 million or $1.32 per diluted share based on 60.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for fiscal year 2020. This represents a 36.5% decrease over $126.2 million or $2.07 per share based on 61.3 diluted weighted average common million shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $79.4 million or $1.31 per diluted share representing a decrease of 36.6% over $125.3 million or $2.05 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Operational Results Analysis for the Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Comparing to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year, the total revenues for the three months ended June 30 2020 decreased from $157.0 million to $129.2 million, representing a decrease of 17.7%. Broken down by the revenue types, integrated solutions contracts revenue decreased by 15.3% to $112.5 million, products sales revenue decreased by 34.6% to $3.9 million, and services revenue decreased by 29.6% to $12.9 million.

The Company's total revenues can also be presented in segments as shown in the following chart:

(In USD thousands)

















Three months ended June 30,





2020

2019





$ % to Total

Revenue

$ % to Total

Revenue

Industrial Automation

71,819 55.6%

66,557 42.4%

Rail Transportation Automation

49,267 38.1%

48,288 30.8%

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

8,137 6.3%

42,146 26.8%

Total

129,223 100.0%

156,991 100.0%



























Overall gross margin excluding non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles (non-GAAP gross margin) was 44.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 34.0% for the same period of the prior year. The non-GAAP gross margin for integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and services rendered were 42.1%, 74.5% and 58.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 29.9%, 66.3% and 52.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively. The gross margin fluctuated mainly due to the different revenue mix with different margins. The GAAP overall gross margin which includes non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles was 44.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 33.9% for the same period of the prior year. The GAAP gross margin for integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 42.0%, 74.5% and 58.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 29.9%, 66.3% and 52.9% for the same period of the prior year, respectively.

Selling expenses were $6.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a decrease of $0.1 million or 1.1% compared to $6.9 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, selling expenses were 5.3% and 4.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

General and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP G&A expenses), were $8.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, representing a decrease of $2.9 million or 25.6% compared to $11.5 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP G&A expenses were 6.6% and 7.3% for quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The GAAP G&A expenses which include the non-cash share-based compensation expenses were $8.9 million and $11.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a decrease of $0.3 million or 3.2% compared to $9.2 million for the same quarter of the prior year. Presented as a percentage of total revenues, R&D expenses were 6.9% and 5.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $4.4 million for three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $7.8 million for the same period in the prior year, representing a $3.4 million or 43.2% decrease, which was primarily due to decrease of the VAT refunds.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $2.7 million and 61.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to $1.5 million and 5.5% for comparable prior year period, respectively. During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, the Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $35.8 million. Excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment charge, the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2020 should be 6.8%.

The non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys, which excludes the non-cash share-based compensation expenses calculated based on the grant-date fair value of shares or options granted, and amortization of acquired intangible assets was $2.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share based on 60.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This represents a 91.3% decrease from $25.7 million or $0.42 per share based on 61.3 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding reported in the comparable prior year period. On a GAAP basis, net income attributable to Hollysys was $1.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share representing a decrease of 92.8% from $25.3million or $0.42 per diluted share reported in the comparable prior year period.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $134.8 million of new contracts for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The backlog as of June 30, 2020 was $571.8 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segments is shown below:

(In USD thousands) New contracts achieved

New contracts achieved

Backlog

for the fiscal year ended Jun 30, 2020

for the three months ended Jun 30, 2020

as of Jun 30, 2020

$ % to Total

Contract

$ % to Total

Contract

$ % to Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

314,489 57.3%

99,048 73.4%

227,990 39.9% Rail Transportation

153,704 28.0%

23,945 17.8%

251,571 44.0% Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

80,961 14.7%

11,825 8.8%

92,198 16.1% Total

549,154 100.0%

134,818 100.0%

571,759 100.0%























Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the total net cash outflow was $39.3 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $175.1 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $187.6 million, mainly consisted of $8.1 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $426.8 million time deposits placed with banks, which was partially offset by $242.2 million maturity of time deposits, $4.5 million proceeds from disposal of investments in equity investee. The net cash used in financing activities was $18.2 million, mainly consisted of $20.8 million repayments of convertible bond, and $12.7 million payment of dividends, and $4.2 million repayments of short-term bank loans, which were partially offset by $2.4 million proceeds from short-term bank loans, and $15.4 million proceeds from long-term bank loans, and $2.1 million cash injected by noncontrolling interests.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the total net cash outflow was $47.3 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $57.7 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $123.8 million and mainly consisted of $3.1 million purchases of property, plant and equipment, and $186.2 million of time deposits placed with banks, which were partially offset by $65.1 million of matured time deposits. The net cash provided by financing activities was $16.9 million and mainly consisted of $15.1 million proceeds from long-term bank loans, and $2.1 million cash injected by noncontrolling interests.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents were $288.8 million, $344.0 million, and $332.5 million as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

For fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, Days Sales Outstanding ("DSO") was 195 days, as compared to 180 days from the prior year; and inventory turnover was 57 days, as compared to 55 days from the prior year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, DSO was 166 days, as compared to 160 days for the comparable prior year period and 266 days for the last quarter; and inventory turnover was 66 days, as compared to 42 days for the comparable prior year period and 71 days for the last quarter.

Business Outlook

The management concluded, "Based on our backlog currently on-hand and sales pipeline envisioned so far, we expect a 6% to 8% revenue growth in fiscal year 2021."

The business outlook stated above includes the anticipated effects of COVID-19 impact to our business for the upcoming fiscal year and Company will provide further update on quarterly basis.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI)

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 25,000 projects for approximately 15,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)



Three months ended

June 30,

Fiscal year ended

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues















Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 112,459 $ 132,753 $ 414,272 $ 467,371 Products sales

3,895

5,958

20,144

33,102 Revenue from services

12,869

18,280

68,911

69,868 Total net revenues

129,223

156,991

503,327

570,341

















Costs of integrated solutions contracts

65,205

93,112

281,818

325,523 Cost of products sold

995

2,005

5,456

7,571 Costs of services rendered

5,357

8,605

25,485

26,081 Gross profit

57,666

53,269

190,568

211,166

















Operating expenses















Selling

6,804

6,883

30,642

28,926 General and administrative

8,929

11,561

39,114

40,701 Goodwill impairment charge

35,767

11,623

35,767

11,623 Research and development

8,907

9,200

41,876

37,025 VAT refunds and government subsidies

(4,443)

(7,822)

(26,259)

(30,735) Total operating expenses

55,964

31,445

121,140

87,540 Income from operations

1,702

21,824

69,428

123,626

















Other income, net

325

813

4,683

2,710 Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(50)

2

599

(1,161) Gains on deconsolidation of subsidiaries where the Company retains an equity interest

-

-

-

5,768 Gains on disposal of an investment in an equity investee

-

-

5,763

- Share of net (loss) income of equity investees

(976)

1,576

3,131

404 Dividend income from equity security investments

-

-

1,139

1,112 Interest income

3,661

2,863

13,060

11,839 Interest expenses

(171)

(204)

(306)

(575) Income before income taxes

4,491

26,874

97,497

143,723

















Income tax expenses

2,748

1,471

18,171

18,184 Net income

1,743

25,403

79,326

125,539

















Less: net (losses) income attributable to non-controlling interests (64)

145

(70)

278 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 1,807 $ 25,258 $ 79,396 $ 125,261

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Translation adjustments

3,434

(19,998)

(28,313)

(31,602) Comprehensive income

5,177

5,405

51,013

93,937

















Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,417)

145

(387)

17 Comprehensive income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 6,594 $ 5,260 $ 51,400 $ 93,920

















Net income per share:















Basic

0.03

0.42

1.31

2.07 Diluted

0.03

0.42

1.31

2.05 Shares used in net income per share computation:















Basic 60,489,777

60,465,005

60,480,522

60,456,524 Diluted 60,489,777

61,278,773

60,611,047

61,273,884



HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)





















June 30,

March 31,







2020

2020







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS









Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,782 $ 344,000



Time deposits with original maturities over three months

324,949

203,542



Restricted cash

8,663

15,020



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $43,733 and $45,704 as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

240,334

215,247



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,037 and $6,189 as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

186,992

214,057



Accounts receivable retention

6,088

4,142



Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,221 and $4,346 as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively

30,259

27,795



Advances to suppliers

17,255

16,228



Amounts due from related parties

21,444

24,808



Inventories

48,210

49,609



Prepaid expenses

648

821



Income tax recoverable

870

1,541

Total current assets

1,174,494

1,116,810













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

21,652

7,368



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

2,309

2,542



Accounts receivable retention

4,717

6,490



Other non-current assets

6

7



Property, plant and equipment, net

78,050

75,778



Prepaid land leases

15,742

15,719



Intangible assets, net

1,713

1,116



Investments in equity investees

41,133

40,052



Investments in equity securities

4,640

4,623



Goodwill

1,193

35,834



Deferred tax assets

8,909

8,947



Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,010

5,084

Total non-current assets

186,074

203,560

Total assets

1,360,568

1,320,370













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities











Short-term bank loans

-

279



Current portion of long-term loans

320

316



Accounts payable

117,460

114,363



Construction costs payable

2,350

1,461



Deferred revenue

139,242

133,176



Accrued payroll and related expenses

17,245

11,972



Income tax payable

3,142

2,349



Warranty liabilities

6,604

6,205



Other tax payables

3,279

2,320



Accrued liabilities

31,595

31,315



Amounts due to related parties

3,576

3,534



Operating lease liabilities

2,489

1,679

Total current liabilities

327,302

308,969













Non-current liabilities











Accrued liabilities

5,635

5,534



Long-term loans

15,780

829



Accounts payable

2,530

3,690



Deferred tax liabilities

13,940

14,252



Warranty liabilities

3,460

3,681



Operating lease liabilities

3,302

3,075

Total non-current liabilities

44,647

31,061

Total liabilities

371,949

340,030















Commitments and contingencies

-

-















Stockholders' equity:











Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 60,537,099 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020

61

61



Additional paid-in capital

224,043

223,690



Statutory reserves

49,423

49,424



Retained earnings

774,473

772,666



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(63,517)

(68,305)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity

984,483

977,536



Non-controlling interests

4,136

2,804

Total equity

988,619

980,340

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,360,568 $ 1,320,370

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands).





Three months ended

Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 1,743 $ 79,326 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

1,382

8,483

Amortization of prepaid land leases

90

384

Amortization of intangible assets

75

300

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(621)

690

Gains on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(66)

(67)

Goodwill impairment charge

35,767

35,767

Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment

17

17

Share of net loss (income) of equity investees

976

(3,131)

Share-based compensation expenses

354

410

Deferred income tax expenses

(300)

6,413

Accretion of convertible bond

-

57

Gains on disposal of an investment of an equity investee

-

(5,763) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable and retention

(24,699)

33,024

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

28,542

3,073

Inventories

1,588

(6,474)

Advances to suppliers

(952)

(4,745)

Other receivables

(2,199)

(3,920)

Deposits and other assets

184

(19)

Due from related parties

1,548

11,988

Accounts payable

1,629

15,010

Deferred revenue

5,501

1,825

Accruals and other payables

4,649

(1,658)

Due to related parties

42

(1,819)

Income tax payable

1,463

3,337

Other tax payables

947

2,616

Net cash provided by operating activities

57,660

175,124











Cash flows from investing activities:









Time deposits placed with banks

(186,203)

(426,846)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,062)

(8,098)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

427

983

Maturity of time deposits

65,130

242,174

Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired

(100)

(251)

Proceeds received for the disposal of an equity investment

-

4,458

Net cash used in investing activities

(123,808)

(187,580)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans

-

2,371

Repayments of short-term bank loans

(284)

(4,243)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

15,129

15,423

Repayments of long-term bank loans

(58)

(437)

Cash injected by noncontrolling interests

2,139

2,139

Payment of dividends

-

(12,713)

Repayments of convertible bond

-

(20,753)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

16,926

(18,213)













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

1,931

(8,621)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (47,291) $ (39,290)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

366,388

358,387

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 319,097 $ 319,097

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating our results, the non-GAAP measures of "Non-GAAP cost of integrated contracts", "Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses", "Non-GAAP other income (expenses), net", "Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholders", "Non-GAAP basic earnings per share", and "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share" serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as a replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as they exclude the non-cash share-based compensation expenses, which is calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and fair value adjustments of a bifurcated derivative. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects. In addition, given the business nature of the Company, it has been a common practice for investors to use such non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the periods indicated: