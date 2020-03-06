Holland America Line Makes Short-Term Changes to Cancellation Policy and Launches New Book with Confidence Program

Guests can cancel a cruise departing through May 31 for any reason.

SEATTLE, March 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- In order to give travelers greater peace of mind surrounding their upcoming vacation plans, Holland America Line is announcing new programs to offer greater flexibility and choice during these uncertain times.

For guests currently booked on upcoming cruises, Holland America Line is temporarily changing its cancellation policy and allowing guests to cancel their cruise or Alaska Land+Sea Journey departing through May 31, 2020.

Any cancellation will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for the amount of the paid fare which can be used for another cruise in 2020 or 2021. The FCC must be booked by Dec. 31, 2020, and the cancellation must be made with a minimum of 72 hours in advance of departure date but no later than March 31, 2020. However, guests booked between now and March 9, 2020 may also cancel under this new policy despite being within 72 hours.

For those who choose to keep their cruise plans on departures through May 31, 2020, an Onboard Spending Credit of $200 per stateroom/$100 per person for voyages longer than 7 days and US$100 per stateroom/US$50 per person for voyages less than 6 days will be automatically applied to their shipboard account as a thank you.

We also know that there are people with specific individual health situations that impact their ability to safely travel during these times. For those guests who are able to provide supporting documents from their health care provider, Holland America Line will issue them a Future Cruise Credit. This "Compassion Policy" offer is available for guests booked on any sailing, regardless of departure date.

New Book with Confidence Program Allows for Cancellation

To help cruisers feel more secure when making a future booking, Holland America Line also is offering a new Book with Confidence program that allows for cruise and Land+Sea Journey cancellation.

Under Book with Confidence, guests who make a new booking by April 30, 2020, for itineraries that depart on or before Oct. 15, 2020, can cancel for any reason and receive a FCC in the amount of any cancellation fees applied. The cancellation must be made up to 30 days before departure.

"We fully understand that travelers are uncertain about their future vacations, so we have created two new programs to give both our current booked guests and those who want to cruise later this year more options and confidence for their planning," said Orlando Ashford, Holland America Line's president. "It's always important that travelers protect their vacation investment, and our Cancellation Protection Plan is one of the most robust available, allowing guests to cancel for any reason. And our plans cover today's circumstances, which many policies do not; so when combined with our new programs it's one of the most assured ways to confidently plan your cruise today."

Cancel Up to Departure with Cancellation Protection Plan

Holland America Line's Cancellation Protection Plan can also be purchased for new cruise or Alaska Land+Sea Journey bookings or existing bookings as long as it is purchased before the date cancellation fees begin to accrue. The program, offering a Standard or Platinum plan, allows guests to cancel up to 24 hours before cruise departure with Standard and right up to departure under Platinum and receive refunds from 80 to 90% of eligible amounts paid. The cost varies by cruise fare and is nonrefundable.

Book with Confidence and the Cancellation Protection Plan can be combined with all Holland America Line promotions, including Pack These Values that began this week on select 2020 cruises or Alaska Land+Sea Journeys, giving travelers even more reasons to book a Holland America Line vacation.

Pack These Values Brings Extra Savings and Perks

With Pack These Values, eligible 2020 bookings receive pre-paid gratuities, free or reduced fares for kids (or adults) in the same stateroom sailing as third or fourth guests, and deposits from just $99. Suite bookings also receive up to $300 in onboard spending money. As an added bonus, guests who book an ocean-view stateroom or higher by March 22 will receive a Holland America Line Gift Card valued at up to $200 per stateroom. Pack These Values bookings must be made by Wednesday, April 30, 2020.

Pack These Values is good on a variety of itineraries including Alaska, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Canada & New England, the Caribbean, Hawaii, the Mediterranean, Mexico, Northern Europe, the Pacific Coast, the Panama Canal and South America & Antarctica.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line's fleet of 14 ships offers more than 500 cruises to more than 470 ports in 98 countries, territories or dependencies around the world. From shorter getaways to 128-day itineraries, the company's cruises visit all seven continents, with highlights including Antarctica explorations, South America circumnavigations and exotic Australia & New Zealand and Asia voyages; three annual Grand Voyages; and popular sailings to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Canada & New England, Europe and the Panama Canal. The line welcomed Nieuw Statendam in December 2018. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Ryndam, will be delivered in 2021.

The company's brand evolution in recent years secured its position as the leader in premium cruising. Fleetwide, the ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. Outstanding entertainment fills each evening at venues including Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club, Rolling Stone Rock Room and Billboard Onboard. The dining experience can be savored at a variety of restaurants with menus that feature selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs who design dishes exclusively for guests.

