Holland America Line Introduces 'Have It All' Premium Package That Includes Shore Excursions, Drinks, Specialty Dining and Wi-Fi

SEATTLE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For travelers who appreciate taking an inclusive vacation with extra amenities factored upfront into the price, Holland America Line is launching a new "Have It All" premium package that includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in one base cruise fare.

Available year-round on all itineraries six days or longer except Grand Voyages, "Have It All" is valued at $99 per guest, per day, for a seven-day cruise, and "Have it All" cruise fares represent incredible savings of 50% or more off the included amenities compared to purchasing them individually. "Have it All" fares will be available for booking April 21, 2021.

"We conducted extensive research with experienced cruisers and travel partners to understand what they find most valuable when purchasing a cruise and the results overwhelmingly pointed toward one simple fare that included our top amenities," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Our past promotions that offered these perks have been extremely popular, so we created a premium package that is available all the time and on nearly all our cruises."

More Value and Convenience with "Have It All"

In addition to all of the amenities that typically come with a standard cruise fare, "Have It All" also includes four high-value extras in the fare with more amenities as the length of cruise increase.

Cruises of 6 to 9 days:

One shore excursion up to $100 value or $100 off any one tour for all guests in a stateroom. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active ziplining adventures to immersive, historical explorations.

up to value or off any one tour for all guests in a stateroom. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active ziplining adventures to immersive, historical explorations. Signature Beverage Package for all guests in a stateroom. Enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day allowed, and bar service charges are included.

for all guests in a stateroom. Enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day allowed, and bar service charges are included. One night award-winning specialty dining for all guests in a stateroom. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan with sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue that serves authentic Italian cuisine. Ships with Tamarind receive one night at Tamarind or Pinnacle Grill. Ships without Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill or Canaletto.

for all guests in a stateroom. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of , and with sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue that serves authentic Italian cuisine. Ships with Tamarind receive one night at Tamarind or Pinnacle Grill. Ships without Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill or Canaletto. A Wi-Fi package for the first and second guests in a stateroom.

Cruises of 10 to 20 days:

All of the extras included in the package for six- to nine-day cruises, PLUS an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ( $200 per guest total).

shore excursion or tour credit ( per guest total). Two nights specialty dining: ships with Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill and one night at Tamarind. Ships without Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill and one night at Canaletto.

Cruises of 21+ days (excluding Grand Voyages):

All of the extras included in the package for 10- to 20-day cruises, PLUS an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ( $300 per guest total).

shore excursion or tour credit ( per guest total). Three nights specialty dining: Ships with Tamarind receive one night at Pinnacle Grill, one night at Tamarind and one night at Canaletto. Ships without Tamarind receive two nights at Pinnacle Grill and one night at Canaletto.

When guests go to book a Holland America Line cruise, the "Have It All" fare is presented as an option with the included perks already factored into the price across all stateroom and suite categories. Guests who prefer to cruise without all of the extras have the option of a standard fare when making a booking. Each guest in a stateroom must book the "Have it All" cruise fare to receive the extras.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon more than 70 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits more than 470 ports in 98 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, is under construction and will join the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council, comprising world-famous chefs.

In light of COVID-19, Holland America Line is currently enhancing health and safety protocols and how they may impact future cruises. Our actual offerings may vary from what is displayed or described in marketing materials. Review our current Cruise Updates , Health & Safety Protocols and CDC Travel Advisories.

