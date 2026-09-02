Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.09.2026 18:35:05
Holding(s) in Company
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Sep-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Sep-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
02-Sep-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|441905
|EQS News ID:
|2392900
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Dell: Wiederholt sich das "KI-Muster"?
Der Computerbauer präsentiert heute nach US-Börsenschluss seine Quartalszahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass Anleger diesen Anlass nutzen, um Kasse zu machen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
|
18:35
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
01.09.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
11.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
05.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC
ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ABB
✅ Hochtief
✅ Schneider Electric
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Iran-Krieg: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlieesen im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verbuchte. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.