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Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

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02.09.2026 18:35:05

Holding(s) in Company

Draper Esprit
7.70 EUR -4.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

02-Sep-2026 / 17:35 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Sep-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Sep-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.300758

11.452906

11.753664

20296302

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000104

12.050128

12.050232

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

519351

 

0.300758

Sub Total 8.A

519351

0.300758%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

55401

0.032083

Physical Swaps

22/09/2026

n/a

782000

0.452859

Sub Total 8.B1

 

837401

0.484942%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4613582

2.671743

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

803274

0.465179

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

2624132

1.519645

Swaps

05/05/2027

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.988091

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.443856

Swaps

21/06/2027

n/a

Cash

903722

0.523349

Swaps

09/09/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.887713

Swaps

15/06/2028

n/a

Cash

19995

0.011579

Swaps

15/03/2027

n/a

Cash

1273000

0.737199

Swaps

30/10/2026

n/a

Cash

2423988

1.403740

Swaps

29/01/2027

n/a

Cash

36120

0.020917

Swaps

18/01/2029

n/a

Cash

80419

0.046571

Swaps

24/06/2027

n/a

Cash

413000

0.239170

Swaps

07/05/2030

n/a

Cash

5467

0.003166

Swaps

30/04/2027

n/a

Cash

9700

0.005617

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

741

0.000429

Sub Total 8.B2

 

18939550

10.967964%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

5.419557

5.419557%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

5.141775

5.442429%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

02-Sep-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 441905
EQS News ID: 2392900

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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