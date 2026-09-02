Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



02-Sep-2026 / 17:35 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 01-Sep-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 02-Sep-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.300758 11.452906 11.753664 20296302 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000104 12.050128 12.050232 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 519351 0.300758 Sub Total 8.A 519351 0.300758% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 55401 0.032083 Physical Swaps 22/09/2026 n/a 782000 0.452859 Sub Total 8.B1 837401 0.484942% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4613582 2.671743 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 803274 0.465179 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 2624132 1.519645 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.988091 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.443856 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 903722 0.523349 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.887713 Swaps 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 19995 0.011579 Swaps 15/03/2027 n/a Cash 1273000 0.737199 Swaps 30/10/2026 n/a Cash 2423988 1.403740 Swaps 29/01/2027 n/a Cash 36120 0.020917 Swaps 18/01/2029 n/a Cash 80419 0.046571 Swaps 24/06/2027 n/a Cash 413000 0.239170 Swaps 07/05/2030 n/a Cash 5467 0.003166 Swaps 30/04/2027 n/a Cash 9700 0.005617 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 741 0.000429 Sub Total 8.B2 18939550 10.967964% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 5.419557 5.419557% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.141775 5.442429% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 02-Sep-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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