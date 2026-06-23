Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



23-Jun-2026 / 17:59 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Jun-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 23-Jun-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.331837 13.194516 13.526353 23523512 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.619256 12.254776 12.874032 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 577093 0.331837 Sub Total 8.A 577093 0.331837% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 172982 0.099467 Sub Total 8.B1 172982 0.099467% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 5126910 2.948046 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 2920 0.001679 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1130791 0.650220 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.828020 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931320 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113879 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.974050 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440722 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 3716 0.002137 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696914 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395610 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 111014 0.063835 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368493 Swaps 08/07/2027 n/a Cash 750 0.000431 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881444 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2053 0.001181 Swaps 15/06/2028 n/a Cash 56170 0.032299 Swaps 15/03/2027 n/a Cash 548000 0.315108 Swaps 22/09/2026 n/a Cash 782000 0.449661 Sub Total 8.B2 22773437 13.095049% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 7.148364 7.148364% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.160987 5.472856% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held If date does not apply, explain below 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 23-Jun-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News