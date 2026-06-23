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Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

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23.06.2026 18:59:05

Holding(s) in Company

Draper Esprit
6.70 EUR -2.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

23-Jun-2026 / 17:59 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.331837

13.194516

13.526353

23523512

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.619256

12.254776

12.874032

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

577093

 

0.331837

Sub Total 8.A

577093

0.331837%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

172982

0.099467

Sub Total 8.B1

 

172982

0.099467%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

5126910

2.948046

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

2920

0.001679

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

1130791

0.650220

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

1440000

0.828020

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

1619648

0.931320

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.113879

Swaps

05/05/2027

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.974050

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.440722

Swaps

15/09/2026

n/a

Cash

3716

0.002137

Swaps

31/07/2026

n/a

Cash

1211994

0.696914

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

688000

0.395610

Swaps

29/10/2027

n/a

Cash

111014

0.063835

Swaps

21/06/2027

n/a

Cash

640841

0.368493

Swaps

08/07/2027

n/a

Cash

750

0.000431

Swaps

09/09/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.881444

Swaps

23/02/2028

n/a

Cash

2053

0.001181

Swaps

15/06/2028

n/a

Cash

56170

0.032299

Swaps

15/03/2027

n/a

Cash

548000

0.315108

Swaps

22/09/2026

n/a

Cash

782000

0.449661

Sub Total 8.B2

 

22773437

13.095049%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

7.148364

7.148364%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

5.160987

5.472856%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

23-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 433077
EQS News ID: 2352376

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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