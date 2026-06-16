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Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

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16.06.2026 18:45:06

Holding(s) in Company

Draper Esprit
7.20 EUR -2.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

16-Jun-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
15-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 12.008997 12.008997 20890100
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.159975 11.905337 12.065312  
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
         
Sub Total 8.A    
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recall n/a n/a 26839 0.015429
Sub Total 8.B1   26839 0.015429%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4165880 2.394820
Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 2788 0.001603
Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1077587 0.619468
Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827806
Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931080
Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113332
Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973541
Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440608
Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 548000 0.315026
Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 9351 0.005376
Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 1409 0.000810
Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696733
Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395507
Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 41152 0.023657
Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368397
Swaps 08/07/2027 n/a Cash 5928 0.003408
Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881216
Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2053 0.001180
Sub Total 8.B2   20863261 11.993568%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association   6.306366 6.306366%
Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International   4.806000 4.806000%
Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA      
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held
 
If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
15-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 431933
EQS News ID: 2347460

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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