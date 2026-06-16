Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



16-Jun-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.000000 12.008997 12.008997 20890100 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.159975 11.905337 12.065312

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 26839 0.015429 Sub Total 8.B1 26839 0.015429%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4165880 2.394820 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 2788 0.001603 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1077587 0.619468 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827806 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931080 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113332 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973541 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440608 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 548000 0.315026 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 9351 0.005376 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 1409 0.000810 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696733 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395507 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 41152 0.023657 Swaps 21/06/2027 n/a Cash 640841 0.368397 Swaps 08/07/2027 n/a Cash 5928 0.003408 Swaps 09/09/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881216 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2053 0.001180 Sub Total 8.B2 20863261 11.993568%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.306366 6.306366% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.806000 4.806000% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

15-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion