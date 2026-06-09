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Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

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09.06.2026 18:55:06

Holding(s) in Company

Draper Esprit
7.20 EUR 18.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

09-Jun-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.042325

11.939646

11.981971

20843089

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.058847

11.980363

12.039210

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

73626

 

0.042325

Sub Total 8.A

73626

0.042325%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

14637

0.008414

Sub Total 8.B1

 

14637

0.008414%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4165880

2.394820

Swaps

15/04/2027

n/a

Cash

330462

0.189971

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

24884

0.014305

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

1040475

0.598133

Swaps

15/03/2028

n/a

Cash

30114

0.017311

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

1440000

0.827806

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

1619648

0.931080

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.113332

Swaps

05/05/2027

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.973541

Swaps

09/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.881216

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.440608

Swaps

15/09/2026

n/a

Cash

28595

0.016438

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

3463

0.001991

Swaps

31/07/2026

n/a

Cash

1211994

0.696733

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

688000

0.395507

Swaps

30/11/2026

n/a

Cash

1537

0.000884

Swaps

30/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1922

0.001105

Swaps

29/12/2026

n/a

Cash

2737

0.001573

Swaps

09/09/2027

n/a

Cash

2562

0.001473

Swaps

29/10/2027

n/a

Cash

113082

0.065007

Swaps

21/06/2027

n/a

Cash

640841

0.368398

Sub Total 8.B2

 

20754826

11.931232%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.395024

6.395024%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

4.654123

4.695199%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

08-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 430590
EQS News ID: 2341786

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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