Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’399 0.3%  SPI 18’951 0.4%  Dow 49’947 1.2%  DAX 24’737 1.4%  Euro 0.9152 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’976 2.1%  Gold 4’533 1.1%  Bitcoin 61’055 0.8%  Dollar 0.7875 -0.2%  Öl 104.3 -6.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tether: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht
Dogecoin: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
Wenn ETFs verrücktspielen: Das steckt hinter NAV-Abweichungen
NVIDIA, Apple & Co. - In diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank im ersten Quartal 2026 investiert
Jobabbau 2026: Warum Cisco, Cloudflare und andere Tech-Konzerne Stellen streichen
Suche...

Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.05.2026 18:58:05

Holding(s) in Company

Draper Esprit
6.75 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

20-May-2026 / 17:58 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-May-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-May-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.024105

11.992091

12.016196

20902623

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.000000

6.506258

6.506258

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

41932

 

0.024105

Sub Total 8.A

41932

0.024105%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

80855

0.046481

Sub Total 8.B1

 

80855

0.046481%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4165880

2.394820

Swaps

15/04/2027

n/a

Cash

359160

0.206469

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

84566

0.048614

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

1006169

0.578412

Swaps

15/03/2028

n/a

Cash

33448

0.019229

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

1440000

0.827806

Swaps

20/08/2026

n/a

Cash

640841

0.368397

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

1619648

0.931080

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.113332

Swaps

05/05/2027

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.973541

Swaps

09/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.881216

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.440608

Swaps

15/06/2026

n/a

Cash

3954

0.002273

Swaps

15/09/2026

n/a

Cash

24641

0.014165

Swaps

29/01/2027

n/a

Cash

4701

0.002702

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

4533

0.002606

Swaps

31/07/2026

n/a

Cash

1211994

0.696733

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

688000

0.395507

Swaps

19/04/2027

n/a

Cash

83671

0.048100

Sub Total 8.B2

 

20779836

11.945610%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.401664

6.401664%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

4.705041

4.724346%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

20-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 428033
EQS News ID: 2330966

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

Weiterlesen!

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASM
✅ Infineon
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:51 Deutschlands Chemieriesen im Wandel
10:46 BNP Paribas: WM 2026 - es darf geträumt werden
09:47 SG-Marktüberblick: 20.05.2026
09:25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gap geschlossen
19.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
19.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Geberit, Swatch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’904.40 19.23 B5HSYU
Short 14’180.02 13.71 SC7BZU
Short 14’704.76 8.91 S3OBDU
SMI-Kurs: 13’399.29 20.05.2026 17:30:37
Long 12’784.78 19.09 SI7B8U
Long 12’514.57 13.92 SJCBCU
Long 11’966.10 8.91 SRKBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor setzt im KI-Boom nicht nur auf NVIDIA-Aktie
NVIDIA, Apple & Co. - In diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank im ersten Quartal 2026 investiert
Commerzbank-Aktie fester: Hauptversammlung im Zeichen des Abwehrkampfes gegen UniCredit
Michael Saylors neue Bitcoin-Wette: Genialer Coup oder riskantes Schneeballsystem?
Analysten heben den Daumen: Aktien von SAP legen kräftig zu - ServiceNow rutschen ins Minus
Goldpreis im Fokus: Zeichnet sich eine Bodenbildung ab?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien stehen Q1 2026 im Depot der Deutschen Bank
NVIDIA-Aktie in Rot: Experten sehen vor Zahlen weiter Potenzial
Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich letztendlich fester

Top-Rankings

NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien stehen Q1 2026 im Depot der Deutschen Bank
Die Deutsche Bank hielt auch im ersten Quartal 2026 Beteiligungen an verschiedenen US-Unternehme ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor setzt im KI-Boom nicht nur auf NVIDIA-Aktie
Das 1. Quartal brachte reichlich Bewegung in das Portfolio von Soros Fund Management. Während So ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
NVIDIA, Apple & Co. - In diese US-Aktien hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank im ersten Quartal 2026 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.