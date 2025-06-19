|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.06.2025 18:30:05
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at [Toronto, Canada] on [June 18, 2025].
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|393324
|EQS News ID:
|2157858
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|
18:30
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
16.06.25
|Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
20.05.25
|Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
15.05.25
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
15.05.25
|Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
12.05.25
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.04.25
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
29.04.25