Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’146 -1.4%  SPI 16’769 -1.4%  Dow 42’130 -2.0%  DAX 23’516 -1.1%  Euro 0.9365 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’290 -1.3%  Gold 3’434 1.5%  Bitcoin 85’215 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8116 0.2%  Öl 75.0 6.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Trump-Treffen führt zu Krypto-Deal: Saudischer Prinz setzt plötzlich auf XRP
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Freitagabend
Apple-Aktie unter der Lupe: Falt-Handy soll noch 2026 kommen - Hinweise auf Design, Preis & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.06.2025 20:30:00

Holding(s) in Company

AEX Gold
1.00 EUR -5.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Reykjavík, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameJLE Property Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Lichfield, England
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:09/06/2025
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):11/06/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.74% 4.74%19,022,545
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		6.62% 6.62%26,572,545

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
IS000003456919,022,545 4.74% 
SUBTOTAL 8. A19,022,5454.74%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date x		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash
Settlement		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		 
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information
 


Place of completionReykjavik, Iceland
Date of completion13/06/2025

Nachrichten zu AEX Gold Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AEX Gold Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
09:30 UBS Logo Europa: Der alte Kontinent stellt sich neu auf
09:13 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren nach Iran-Angriff durch Israel
08:41 SMI vor holprigem Wochenausklang
12.06.25 Logo WHS DocuSign Aktie unter Druck – aber KI-Plattform könnte alles verändern! Lohnt sich der Einstieg?
12.06.25 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Logitech International SA
12.06.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.06.25 Airbus bekommt Aufwind aus China
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’632.07 19.76 BNRSDU
Short 12’909.40 13.58 BVKSPU
Short 13’370.11 8.93 1CUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’146.02 13.06.2025 17:31:20
Long 11’614.68 18.99 BWYSZU
Long 11’366.40 13.58 BBWS3U
Long 10’873.90 8.80 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boeing-Aktie knickt ein: Flugzeug mit rund 240 Menschen stürzt in Indien ab
US-Börsen im Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Militärsparte von Iveco: Leonardo und Rheinmetall wohl ohne Chance - Aktien uneins
Aktien von Visa und MasterCard schwächeln: Walmart und Amazon erwägen offenbar Ausgabe von Stablecoins
Handelsstreit im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
RWE-Aktie im Plus: RWE erzielt hohe Nachfrage bei Hybridanleihe
BYD-Aktie nach Bonusaktien-Zuteilung optisch billiger - was Anleger wissen müssen
CureVac-Aktie 35% im Plus: BioNTech plant Übernahme von CureVac

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 24/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 24/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}