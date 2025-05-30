Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BNR4T868

Issuer Name

RENEWI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Merrill Lynch International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.763196 3.120376 6.883572 5545369 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 1.108219 9.003034 10.111253

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BNR4T868 3031611 3.763196 Sub Total 8.A 3031611 3.763196%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 25998 0.032272 Sub Total 8.B1 25998 0.032272%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 17/09/2025 N/A Cash 942285 1.169676 Swaps 23/02/2026 N/A Cash 1062915 1.319417 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 4514 0.005603 Swaps 28/04/2026 N/A Cash 266928 0.331343 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 210757 0.261617 Swaps 26/11/2026 N/A Cash 353 0.000438 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 8 0.000010 Sub Total 8.B2 2487760 3.088104%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.763196 5.136867%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom