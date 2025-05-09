Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.048888 9.287377 9.336265 70769823 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.109717 8.908568 9.018285

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 368365 0.048596 US2778562098 2217 0.000292 Sub Total 8.A 370582 0.048888%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 235936 0.031126 Physical Option 04/03/2026 N/A 1490 0.000197 Physical Option 10/03/2026 N/A 1461 0.000193 Physical Option 07/01/2026 N/A 4873 0.000643 Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 4404 0.000581 Physical Option 20/06/2025 N/A 20445 0.002697 Physical Call Option 16/05/2025 N/A 1150000 0.151713 Sub Total 8.B1 1418609 0.187150%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 16/06/2025 N/A Cash 18324610 2.417463 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 4667945 0.615816 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 6987771 0.921857 Swaps 15/07/2025 N/A Cash 76848 0.010138 Swaps 31/07/2025 N/A Cash 49561 0.006538 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 11449 0.001510 Swaps 30/10/2025 N/A Cash 776768 0.102475 Swaps 28/11/2025 N/A Cash 59497 0.007849 Swaps 29/12/2025 N/A Cash 88 0.000012 Swaps 30/01/2026 N/A Cash 43452 0.005732 Swaps 03/03/2026 N/A Cash 3405015 0.449204 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 2739068 0.361350 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 135360 0.017857 Swaps 30/03/2026 N/A Cash 12619349 1.664800 Swaps 31/03/2026 N/A Cash 12084 0.001594 Swaps 02/04/2026 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 23/04/2026 N/A Cash 1966882 0.259480 Swaps 01/05/2026 N/A Cash 8408 0.001109 Swaps 05/06/2026 N/A Cash 4064 0.000536 Swaps 09/06/2026 N/A Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps 10/06/2026 N/A Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps 11/06/2026 N/A Cash 77396 0.010210 Swaps 12/06/2026 N/A Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps 15/06/2026 N/A Cash 5153 0.000680 Swaps 17/06/2026 N/A Cash 17711 0.002337 Swaps 19/06/2026 N/A Cash 28089 0.003706 Swaps 22/06/2026 N/A Cash 6520 0.000860 Swaps 23/06/2026 N/A Cash 4015 0.000530 Swaps 30/06/2026 N/A Cash 3002 0.000396 Swaps 03/07/2026 N/A Cash 4909 0.000648 Swaps 06/07/2026 N/A Cash 3635 0.000480 Swaps 10/07/2026 N/A Cash 2543 0.000335 Swaps 14/07/2026 N/A Cash 5772 0.000761 Swaps 16/07/2026 N/A Cash 6322 0.000834 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 3101234 0.409128 Swaps 21/08/2026 N/A Cash 7737 0.001021 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 46695 0.006160 Swaps 07/09/2026 N/A Cash 3839 0.000506 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 21964 0.002898 Swaps 28/09/2026 N/A Cash 5550 0.000732 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 115539 0.015242 Swaps 18/11/2026 N/A Cash 9647 0.001273 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 28597 0.003773 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 1328 0.000175 Sub Total 8.B2 68980632 9.100227%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 3.901534 3.901826% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.702098 3.750694% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom