09.05.2025 16:20:10

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
5.67 CHF 13.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

09-May-2025 / 15:20 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-May-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-May-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.048888

9.287377

9.336265

70769823

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.109717

8.908568

9.018285

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00B7KR2P84

                               

 

368365

 

0.048596

 

                                    US2778562098

                               

 

2217

 

0.000292

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

370582

0.048888%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Right to Recall

                               

N/A

 

                                    N/A

                               

235936

0.031126

 

                                    Physical Option

                               

04/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

1490

0.000197

 

                                    Physical Option

                               

10/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

1461

0.000193

 

                                    Physical Option

                               

07/01/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

4873

0.000643

 

                                    Physical Option

                               

17/01/2029

 

                                    N/A

                               

4404

0.000581

 

                                    Physical Option

                               

20/06/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

20445

0.002697

 

                                    Physical Call Option

                               

16/05/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

1150000

0.151713

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

1418609

0.187150%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Swaps

                               

16/06/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

18324610

2.417463

 

                                    Swaps

                               

04/07/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

4667945

0.615816

 

                                    Swaps

                               

14/07/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

6987771

0.921857

 

                                    Swaps

                               

15/07/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

76848

0.010138

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/07/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

49561

0.006538

 

                                    Swaps

                               

29/08/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

11449

0.001510

 

                                    Swaps

                               

30/10/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

776768

0.102475

 

                                    Swaps

                               

28/11/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

59497

0.007849

 

                                    Swaps

                               

29/12/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

88

0.000012

 

                                    Swaps

                               

30/01/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

43452

0.005732

 

                                    Swaps

                               

03/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3405015

0.449204

 

                                    Swaps

                               

06/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

2739068

0.361350

 

                                    Swaps

                               

18/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

135360

0.017857

 

                                    Swaps

                               

30/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

12619349

1.664800

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

12084

0.001594

 

                                    Swaps

                               

02/04/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

13559646

1.788848

 

                                    Swaps

                               

23/04/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

1966882

0.259480

 

                                    Swaps

                               

01/05/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

8408

0.001109

 

                                    Swaps

                               

05/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

4064

0.000536

 

                                    Swaps

                               

09/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

15953

0.002105

 

                                    Swaps

                               

10/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

7367

0.000972

 

                                    Swaps

                               

11/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

77396

0.010210

 

                                    Swaps

                               

12/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

2250

0.000297

 

                                    Swaps

                               

15/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

5153

0.000680

 

                                    Swaps

                               

17/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

17711

0.002337

 

                                    Swaps

                               

19/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

28089

0.003706

 

                                    Swaps

                               

22/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

6520

0.000860

 

                                    Swaps

                               

23/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

4015

0.000530

 

                                    Swaps

                               

30/06/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3002

0.000396

 

                                    Swaps

                               

03/07/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

4909

0.000648

 

                                    Swaps

                               

06/07/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3635

0.000480

 

                                    Swaps

                               

10/07/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

2543

0.000335

 

                                    Swaps

                               

14/07/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

5772

0.000761

 

                                    Swaps

                               

16/07/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

6322

0.000834

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/07/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3101234

0.409128

 

                                    Swaps

                               

21/08/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

7737

0.001021

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/08/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

46695

0.006160

 

                                    Swaps

                               

07/09/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3839

0.000506

 

                                    Swaps

                               

16/09/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

21964

0.002898

 

                                    Swaps

                               

28/09/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

5550

0.000732

 

                                    Swaps

                               

30/10/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

115539

0.015242

 

                                    Swaps

                               

18/11/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

9647

0.001273

 

                                    Swaps

                               

14/06/2027

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

28597

0.003773

 

                                    Swaps

                               

15/02/2028

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

1328

0.000175

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

68980632

9.100227%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Bank of America, National Association

                               

 

3.901534

3.901826%

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    BofA Securities, Inc.

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Merrill Lynch B.V.

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Merrill Lynch International

                               

 

3.702098

3.750694%

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    BofA Securities Europe SA

                               

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-May-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 387467
EQS News ID: 2134438

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

