Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Entity level crossing - see Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 29-Apr-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 30-Apr-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.220749 9.184685 9.405434 71294114 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.403876 9.144103 9.547979 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 1670584 0.220391 US2778562098 2717 0.000358 Sub Total 8.A 1673301 0.220749% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 432008 0.056992 Physical Option 07/01/2026 N/A 7738 0.001021 Physical Option 04/03/2026 N/A 1731 0.000228 Physical Option 10/03/2026 N/A 1861 0.000246 Physical Option 17/01/2029 N/A 7524 0.000993 Physical Call Option 16/05/2025 N/A 1050000 0.138521 Sub Total 8.B1 1500862 0.198001% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 16/06/2025 N/A Cash 15282610 2.016149 Swaps 30/06/2025 N/A Cash 1072 0.000141 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 4667945 0.615816 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 6987771 0.921857 Swaps 15/07/2025 N/A Cash 76848 0.010138 Swaps 31/07/2025 N/A Cash 49561 0.006538 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 12365 0.001631 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 77967 0.010286 Swaps 30/10/2025 N/A Cash 776768 0.102475 Swaps 28/11/2025 N/A Cash 59724 0.007879 Swaps 30/01/2026 N/A Cash 40419 0.005332 Swaps 27/02/2026 N/A Cash 12246 0.001616 Swaps 03/03/2026 N/A Cash 3405015 0.449204 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 2739066 0.361350 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 135360 0.017857 Swaps 30/03/2026 N/A Cash 12664232 1.670721 Swaps 31/03/2026 N/A Cash 10161 0.001340 Swaps 02/04/2026 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 23/04/2026 N/A Cash 1966882 0.259480 Swaps 01/05/2026 N/A Cash 35495 0.004683 Swaps 05/06/2026 N/A Cash 4064 0.000536 Swaps 09/06/2026 N/A Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps 10/06/2026 N/A Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps 11/06/2026 N/A Cash 120 0.000016 Swaps 12/06/2026 N/A Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps 15/06/2026 N/A Cash 5153 0.000680 Swaps 17/06/2026 N/A Cash 17711 0.002337 Swaps 19/06/2026 N/A Cash 28089 0.003706 Swaps 22/06/2026 N/A Cash 6520 0.000860 Swaps 23/06/2026 N/A Cash 4015 0.000530 Swaps 30/06/2026 N/A Cash 3002 0.000396 Swaps 03/07/2026 N/A Cash 4909 0.000648 Swaps 06/07/2026 N/A Cash 3635 0.000480 Swaps 10/07/2026 N/A Cash 2543 0.000335 Swaps 14/07/2026 N/A Cash 5772 0.000761 Swaps 16/07/2026 N/A Cash 6322 0.000834 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 5094434 0.672080 Swaps 21/08/2026 N/A Cash 7737 0.001021 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 47615 0.006282 Swaps 07/09/2026 N/A Cash 3839 0.000506 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 22595 0.002981 Swaps 28/09/2026 N/A Cash 5550 0.000732 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 147911 0.019513 Swaps 18/11/2026 N/A Cash 7276 0.000960 Swaps 31/03/2027 N/A Cash 6936 0.000915 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 96152 0.012685 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 1328 0.000175 Sub Total 8.B2 68119951 8.986684% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 3.834923 3.835215% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.862584 3.869841% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 30-Apr-2025 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

