Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’117 0.4%  SPI 16’479 0.6%  Dow 40’669 0.4%  DAX 22’497 0.3%  Euro 0.9365 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’160 0.0%  Gold 3’226 -1.9%  Bitcoin 79’488 2.1%  Dollar 0.8262 0.0%  Öl 59.4 -5.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ausblick: Microstrategy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Airbnb veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: McDonalds zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: MasterCard mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Amazon gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.05.2025 12:15:08

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
5.01 CHF -1.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

01-May-2025 / 11:15 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Entity level crossing - see Section 9

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Apr-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.220749

9.184685

9.405434

71294114

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.403876

9.144103

9.547979

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

1670584

 

0.220391

US2778562098

 

2717

 

0.000358

Sub Total 8.A

1673301

0.220749%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

432008

0.056992

Physical Option

07/01/2026

N/A

7738

0.001021

Physical Option

04/03/2026

N/A

1731

0.000228

Physical Option

10/03/2026

N/A

1861

0.000246

Physical Option

17/01/2029

N/A

7524

0.000993

Physical Call Option

16/05/2025

N/A

1050000

0.138521

Sub Total 8.B1

 

1500862

0.198001%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

16/06/2025

N/A

Cash

15282610

2.016149

Swaps

30/06/2025

N/A

Cash

1072

0.000141

Swaps

04/07/2025

N/A

Cash

4667945

0.615816

Swaps

14/07/2025

N/A

Cash

6987771

0.921857

Swaps

15/07/2025

N/A

Cash

76848

0.010138

Swaps

31/07/2025

N/A

Cash

49561

0.006538

Swaps

29/08/2025

N/A

Cash

12365

0.001631

Swaps

03/10/2025

N/A

Cash

77967

0.010286

Swaps

30/10/2025

N/A

Cash

776768

0.102475

Swaps

28/11/2025

N/A

Cash

59724

0.007879

Swaps

30/01/2026

N/A

Cash

40419

0.005332

Swaps

27/02/2026

N/A

Cash

12246

0.001616

Swaps

03/03/2026

N/A

Cash

3405015

0.449204

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

2739066

0.361350

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

135360

0.017857

Swaps

30/03/2026

N/A

Cash

12664232

1.670721

Swaps

31/03/2026

N/A

Cash

10161

0.001340

Swaps

02/04/2026

N/A

Cash

13559646

1.788848

Swaps

23/04/2026

N/A

Cash

1966882

0.259480

Swaps

01/05/2026

N/A

Cash

35495

0.004683

Swaps

05/06/2026

N/A

Cash

4064

0.000536

Swaps

09/06/2026

N/A

Cash

15953

0.002105

Swaps

10/06/2026

N/A

Cash

7367

0.000972

Swaps

11/06/2026

N/A

Cash

120

0.000016

Swaps

12/06/2026

N/A

Cash

2250

0.000297

Swaps

15/06/2026

N/A

Cash

5153

0.000680

Swaps

17/06/2026

N/A

Cash

17711

0.002337

Swaps

19/06/2026

N/A

Cash

28089

0.003706

Swaps

22/06/2026

N/A

Cash

6520

0.000860

Swaps

23/06/2026

N/A

Cash

4015

0.000530

Swaps

30/06/2026

N/A

Cash

3002

0.000396

Swaps

03/07/2026

N/A

Cash

4909

0.000648

Swaps

06/07/2026

N/A

Cash

3635

0.000480

Swaps

10/07/2026

N/A

Cash

2543

0.000335

Swaps

14/07/2026

N/A

Cash

5772

0.000761

Swaps

16/07/2026

N/A

Cash

6322

0.000834

Swaps

31/07/2026

N/A

Cash

5094434

0.672080

Swaps

21/08/2026

N/A

Cash

7737

0.001021

Swaps

31/08/2026

N/A

Cash

47615

0.006282

Swaps

07/09/2026

N/A

Cash

3839

0.000506

Swaps

16/09/2026

N/A

Cash

22595

0.002981

Swaps

28/09/2026

N/A

Cash

5550

0.000732

Swaps

30/10/2026

N/A

Cash

147911

0.019513

Swaps

18/11/2026

N/A

Cash

7276

0.000960

Swaps

31/03/2027

N/A

Cash

6936

0.000915

Swaps

14/06/2027

N/A

Cash

96152

0.012685

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

1328

0.000175

Sub Total 8.B2

 

68119951

8.986684%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.834923

3.835215%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.862584

3.869841%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

30-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 385745
EQS News ID: 2128484

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service