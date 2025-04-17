|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.04.2025 18:45:23
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 17th April 2025.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|383621
|EQS News ID:
|2120608
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
