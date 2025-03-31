|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
31.03.2025 12:30:38
Holding(s) in Company
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
26-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
28-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|2.093139
|4.219321
|6.312460
|5085387
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|2.154043
|3.685609
|5.839652
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BNR4T868
|1686226
|2.093139
|Sub Total 8.A
|1686226
|2.093139%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/04/2025
|02/04/2025
|Cash
|271
|0.000335
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/05/2025
|02/05/2025
|Cash
|2991
|0.003704
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/06/2025
|03/06/2025
|Cash
|581
|0.000719
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|12/06/2025
|12/06/2025
|Cash
|7284
|0.009041
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/07/2025
|02/07/2025
|Cash
|5564
|0.006900
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/07/2025
|07/07/2025
|Cash
|47429
|0.058866
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|14/07/2025
|14/07/2025
|Cash
|24072
|0.029873
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/08/2025
|04/08/2025
|Cash
|5033
|0.006240
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/08/2025
|05/08/2025
|Cash
|331536
|0.411541
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|13/08/2025
|13/08/2025
|Cash
|526210
|0.653194
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|19/08/2025
|19/08/2025
|Cash
|473233
|0.587433
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/09/2025
|02/09/2025
|Cash
|253
|0.000314
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/09/2025
|18/09/2025
|Cash
|43724
|0.054275
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/10/2025
|02/10/2025
|Cash
|1949
|0.002416
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/11/2025
|04/11/2025
|Cash
|3590
|0.004448
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/11/2025
|28/11/2025
|Cash
|15035
|0.018662
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/12/2025
|02/12/2025
|Cash
|1778
|0.002205
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|10/12/2025
|10/12/2025
|Cash
|14617
|0.018144
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|16/12/2025
|16/12/2025
|Cash
|448913
|0.557244
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/12/2025
|22/12/2025
|Cash
|13924
|0.017283
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|31/12/2025
|31/12/2025
|Cash
|409
|0.000507
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/01/2026
|05/01/2026
|Cash
|2490
|0.003086
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/01/2026
|20/01/2026
|Cash
|50
|0.000062
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|22/01/2026
|22/01/2026
|Cash
|10960
|0.013599
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/02/2026
|03/02/2026
|Cash
|26623
|0.033035
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|25/02/2026
|25/02/2026
|Cash
|1062915
|1.319416
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/02/2026
|27/02/2026
|Cash
|2233
|0.002771
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/03/2026
|03/03/2026
|Cash
|3391
|0.004205
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|09/03/2026
|09/03/2026
|Cash
|183736
|0.228072
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/04/2026
|02/04/2026
|Cash
|70903
|0.087994
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/05/2026
|05/05/2026
|Cash
|79
|0.000098
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|30/05/2028
|30/05/2028
|Cash
|751
|0.000932
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|12/12/2029
|12/12/2029
|Cash
|49741
|0.061743
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/12/2029
|28/12/2029
|Cash
|2765
|0.003430
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|15/04/2031
|15/04/2031
|Cash
|976
|0.001211
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/04/2031
|18/04/2031
|Cash
|797
|0.000989
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/05/2031
|28/05/2031
|Cash
|1601
|0.001987
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|29/05/2031
|29/05/2031
|Cash
|1270
|0.001576
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|13/06/2031
|13/06/2031
|Cash
|1966
|0.002440
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|16/06/2031
|16/06/2031
|Cash
|1870
|0.002321
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/01/2032
|20/01/2032
|Cash
|1737
|0.002156
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|06/02/2032
|06/02/2032
|Cash
|3911
|0.004854
|Sub Total 8.B2
|3399161
|4.219321%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.219321
|4.219321%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
12. Date of Completion
28-Mar-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Nachrichten zu Renewi PLC Registered Shs
|
25.03.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi PLC (EQS Group)
|
24.03.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi plc (EQS Group)
|
18.03.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi plc (EQS Group)
|
12.03.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi PLC (EQS Group)
|
06.03.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi plc (EQS Group)
|
05.03.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi plc (EQS Group)
|
03.03.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi plc (EQS Group)
|
27.02.25
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Renewi plc (EQS Group)