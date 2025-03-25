|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
25.03.2025 11:54:31
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 24th March 2025.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|380119
|EQS News ID:
|2105976
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|
11:54
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
24.03.25
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
24.03.25
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.03.25
|Launch of Share Buyback Programme (EQS Group)
|
18.03.25
|Completion of Debt Refinancing (EQS Group)
|
03.03.25
|HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.02.25
|Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
20.02.25
|Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)