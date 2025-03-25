Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’069 0.5%  SPI 17’301 0.6%  Dow 42’583 1.4%  DAX 23’076 1.0%  Euro 0.9546 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’475 1.1%  Gold 3’024 0.4%  Bitcoin 76’895 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8825 0.0%  Öl 73.5 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Baloise1241051Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Tesla11448018
Top News
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt Siemens Energy-Aktie Buy
Calida-Aktie aber in Grün: Calida erhält Schadenersatzforderung von Lafuma-Mobilier-Käuferin
Novartis-Aktie gefragt: Novartis präsentiert neue Daten an Neurologie-Kongress - Swissmedic-Zulassung für Kisqali erhalten
Trump Media-Aktie im Aufwind: Partnerschaft mit Crypto.com für "Made in America"-ETFs
Erfolgreiche Wetten gegen NVIDIA: Shortseller erzielen Milliarden im Jahr 2025
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.03.2025 11:54:31

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT
0.87 EUR 2.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

25-March-2025 / 10:54 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 
  1. 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

635400EOPACLULRENY18

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20/03/2025

 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 24/03/2025

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4%

 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.003%

0.000%

4.003%

529,578,946

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.241%

0.000%

3.241%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BJ34P519

0

21,197,151

0.000%

4.003%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

21,197,151

4.003%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC

%

%

%

 

 

 

 

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Group) Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Holdings) Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Capital (UK) Limited

%

%

%

Thames River Capital LLP

3.807%

%

3.807%

 

11. In case of proxy voting:

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group.

For clarity:

The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.196% of the voting rights in the issuer.

The entities within the chain of control of which Thames River Capital LLP is the ultimate subsidiary hold 3.807% of the voting rights in the issuer.

 

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 24th March 2025.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 380119
EQS News ID: 2105976

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
11:54
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
24.03.25
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
24.03.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
20.03.25
 Launch of Share Buyback Programme (EQS Group)
18.03.25
 Completion of Debt Refinancing (EQS Group)
03.03.25
 HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
28.02.25
 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
20.02.25
 Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
mehr Nachrichten