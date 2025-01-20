Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
easyJet Aktie [Valor: 14862522 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84]
20.01.2025 19:00:07

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
5.74 CHF -4.27%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

20-Jan-2025 / 18:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jan-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.407433

8.247135

9.654568

73182572

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.658120

8.223277

9.881397

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

10637019

 

1.403282

US2778562098

 

31466

 

0.004151

Sub Total 8.A

10668485

1.407433%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

238817

0.031506

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

6032

0.000796

Physical Option

07/01/2026

n/a

5227

0.000690

Sub Total 8.B1

 

250076

0.032992%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

3317

0.000438

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

3442539

0.454155

Swaps

18/03/2025

N/A

Cash

5529400

0.729463

Swaps

21/03/2025

N/A

Cash

9583494

1.264296

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

17984319

2.372570

Swaps

31/03/2025

N/A

Cash

185000

0.024406

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

13559646

1.788848

Swaps

15/04/2025

N/A

Cash

62385

0.008230

Swaps

04/07/2025

N/A

Cash

3968795

0.523581

Swaps

14/07/2025

N/A

Cash

75173

0.009917

Swaps

29/08/2025

N/A

Cash

28049

0.003700

Swaps

31/10/2025

N/A

Cash

1104

0.000146

Swaps

03/11/2025

N/A

Cash

2154656

0.284252

Swaps

22/12/2025

N/A

Cash

115801

0.015277

Swaps

29/12/2025

N/A

Cash

1771

0.000234

Swaps

09/02/2026

N/A

Cash

840107

0.110831

Swaps

27/02/2026

N/A

Cash

28107

0.003708

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

192352

0.025376

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

375081

0.049482

Swaps

30/04/2026

N/A

Cash

41392

0.005461

Swaps

04/06/2026

N/A

Cash

18259

0.002409

Swaps

05/06/2026

N/A

Cash

7333

0.000967

Swaps

09/06/2026

N/A

Cash

15953

0.002105

Swaps

10/06/2026

N/A

Cash

7367

0.000972

Swaps

11/06/2026

N/A

Cash

10720

0.001414

Swaps

12/06/2026

N/A

Cash

2250

0.000297

Swaps

15/06/2026

N/A

Cash

389863

0.051432

Swaps

17/06/2026

N/A

Cash

17711

0.002337

Swaps

19/06/2026

N/A

Cash

28089

0.003706

Swaps

22/06/2026

N/A

Cash

6520

0.000860

Swaps

23/06/2026

N/A

Cash

4015

0.000530

Swaps

30/06/2026

N/A

Cash

3002

0.000396

Swaps

03/07/2026

N/A

Cash

4909

0.000648

Swaps

06/07/2026

N/A

Cash

3635

0.000480

Swaps

10/07/2026

N/A

Cash

2543

0.000335

Swaps

14/07/2026

N/A

Cash

5772

0.000761

Swaps

16/07/2026

N/A

Cash

6322

0.000834

Swaps

29/07/2026

N/A

Cash

404

0.000053

Swaps

31/07/2026

N/A

Cash

2518247

0.332218

Swaps

31/08/2026

N/A

Cash

60266

0.007951

Swaps

16/09/2026

N/A

Cash

15012

0.001980

Swaps

30/10/2026

N/A

Cash

131384

0.017333

Swaps

14/06/2027

N/A

Cash

819609

0.108126

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

12338

0.001628

Sub Total 8.B2

 

62264011

8.214143%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.316709

3.317061%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.916735

3.940021%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

20-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 371650
EQS News ID: 2071125

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

