easyJet Aktie [Valor: 14862522 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84]
13.12.2024 19:00:04

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
6.62 CHF 4.02%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

13-Dec-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Dec-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Dec-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.660721

8.142886

9.803607

74312325

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.612154

8.142408

9.754562

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

12569676

 

1.658247

US2778562098

 

18752

 

0.002474

Sub Total 8.A

12588428

1.660721%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

32944

0.004346

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

2225

0.000294

Sub Total 8.B1

 

35169

0.004640%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

15/01/2025

N/A

Cash

27859

0.003675

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

30205

0.003985

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

3442539

0.454155

Swaps

18/03/2025

N/A

Cash

5529400

0.729463

Swaps

21/03/2025

N/A

Cash

9583494

1.264296

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

19897006

2.624900

Swaps

31/03/2025

N/A

Cash

130000

0.017150

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

13559646

1.788848

Swaps

04/07/2025

N/A

Cash

3968795

0.523581

Swaps

14/07/2025

N/A

Cash

75173

0.009917

Swaps

29/08/2025

N/A

Cash

20902

0.002757

Swaps

31/10/2025

N/A

Cash

87

0.000011

Swaps

03/11/2025

N/A

Cash

3094732

0.408271

Swaps

22/12/2025

N/A

Cash

517642

0.068290

Swaps

30/01/2026

N/A

Cash

13705

0.001808

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

375081

0.049482

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

58090

0.007663

Swaps

04/06/2026

N/A

Cash

18259

0.002409

Swaps

05/06/2026

N/A

Cash

7333

0.000967

Swaps

09/06/2026

N/A

Cash

15953

0.002105

Swaps

10/06/2026

N/A

Cash

7367

0.000972

Swaps

11/06/2026

N/A

Cash

10720

0.001414

Swaps

12/06/2026

N/A

Cash

2250

0.000297

Swaps

26/06/2026

N/A

Cash

4885

0.000644

Swaps

31/07/2026

N/A

Cash

437863

0.057765

Swaps

31/08/2026

N/A

Cash

64873

0.008558

Swaps

16/09/2026

N/A

Cash

13469

0.001777

Swaps

30/10/2026

N/A

Cash

134508

0.017745

Swaps

10/12/2026

N/A

Cash

294

0.000039

Swaps

14/06/2027

N/A

Cash

635003

0.083772

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

11595

0.001530

Sub Total 8.B2

 

61688728

8.138246%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

3.252018

3.252394%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.882715

3.882715%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

13-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 365190
EQS News ID: 2051281

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

