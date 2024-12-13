easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



13-Dec-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 12-Dec-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 13-Dec-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.660721 8.142886 9.803607 74312325 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 1.612154 8.142408 9.754562 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 12569676 1.658247 US2778562098 18752 0.002474 Sub Total 8.A 12588428 1.660721% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 32944 0.004346 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 2225 0.000294 Sub Total 8.B1 35169 0.004640% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 27859 0.003675 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 30205 0.003985 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 21/03/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 19897006 2.624900 Swaps 31/03/2025 N/A Cash 130000 0.017150 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20902 0.002757 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 87 0.000011 Swaps 03/11/2025 N/A Cash 3094732 0.408271 Swaps 22/12/2025 N/A Cash 517642 0.068290 Swaps 30/01/2026 N/A Cash 13705 0.001808 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 375081 0.049482 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 58090 0.007663 Swaps 04/06/2026 N/A Cash 18259 0.002409 Swaps 05/06/2026 N/A Cash 7333 0.000967 Swaps 09/06/2026 N/A Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps 10/06/2026 N/A Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps 11/06/2026 N/A Cash 10720 0.001414 Swaps 12/06/2026 N/A Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps 26/06/2026 N/A Cash 4885 0.000644 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 437863 0.057765 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 64873 0.008558 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 13469 0.001777 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 134508 0.017745 Swaps 10/12/2026 N/A Cash 294 0.000039 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 635003 0.083772 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 11595 0.001530 Sub Total 8.B2 61688728 8.138246% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 3.252018 3.252394% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.882715 3.882715% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 13-Dec-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

