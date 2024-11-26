Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
easyJet Aktie [Valor: 14862522 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84]
26.11.2024 19:00:05

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
5.84 CHF -3.58%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

26-Nov-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

26-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.667701

7.884031

8.551732

64822997

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.755236

8.115309

8.870545

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

5038592

 

0.664713

US2778562098

 

22652

 

0.002988

Sub Total 8.A

5061244

0.667701%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

204171

0.026935

Physical Option

17/01/2029

N/A

3830

0.000505

Sub Total 8.B1

 

208001

0.027440%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

09/12/2024

N/A

Cash

3741114

0.493544

Swaps

15/01/2025

N/A

Cash

30756

0.004057

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

33414

0.004408

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

2146

0.000283

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

3442539

0.454155

Swaps

18/03/2025

N/A

Cash

5529400

0.729463

Swaps

21/03/2025

N/A

Cash

9583494

1.264296

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

16203314

2.137612

Swaps

31/03/2025

N/A

Cash

90000

0.011873

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

6779823

0.894424

Swaps

04/07/2025

N/A

Cash

3968795

0.523581

Swaps

14/07/2025

N/A

Cash

6854996

0.904341

Swaps

29/08/2025

N/A

Cash

21145

0.002790

Swaps

03/10/2025

N/A

Cash

57060

0.007528

Swaps

31/10/2025

N/A

Cash

3715

0.000490

Swaps

22/12/2025

N/A

Cash

1101137

0.145267

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

691

0.000091

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

377992

0.049866

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

158273

0.020880

Swaps

31/07/2026

N/A

Cash

975648

0.128712

Swaps

31/08/2026

N/A

Cash

68866

0.009085

Swaps

16/09/2026

N/A

Cash

7306

0.000964

Swaps

30/10/2026

N/A

Cash

188341

0.024847

Swaps

14/06/2027

N/A

Cash

327176

0.043162

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

6611

0.000872

Sub Total 8.B2

 

59553752

7.856591%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.492680

3.820948%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

26-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 361508
EQS News ID: 2038801

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

