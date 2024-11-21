Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
easyJet Aktie [Valor: 14862522 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84]
Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
5.84 CHF -3.58%
easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

21-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                        % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                        % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                        Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                        Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.794420

8.062355

8.856775

67135234

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.869447

8.084356

8.953803

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                                    GB00B7KR2P84

                               

 

5997928

 

0.791273

 

                                    US2778562098

                               

 

23852

 

0.003147

 

                                Sub Total 8.A

                           

6021780

0.794420%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Right to Recall

                               

n/a

 

                                    n/a

                               

117742

0.015533

 

                                    Physical Option

                               

17/01/2029

 

                                    n/a

                               

4560

0.000602

 

                                Sub Total 8.B1

                           

 

122302

0.016135%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Swaps

                               

09/12/2024

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3741114

0.493544

 

                                    Swaps

                               

15/01/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

24564

0.003241

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/01/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

33739

0.004451

 

                                    Swaps

                               

28/02/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3063

0.000404

 

                                    Swaps

                               

03/03/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3442539

0.454155

 

                                    Swaps

                               

18/03/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

5529400

0.729463

 

                                    Swaps

                               

21/03/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

9583494

1.264296

 

                                    Swaps

                               

28/03/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

17123950

2.259066

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/03/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

90000

0.011873

 

                                    Swaps

                               

02/04/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

13559646

1.788848

 

                                    Swaps

                               

22/05/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

1230516

0.162335

 

                                    Swaps

                               

30/06/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

949

0.000125

 

                                    Swaps

                               

04/07/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

3968795

0.523581

 

                                    Swaps

                               

14/07/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

75173

0.009917

 

                                    Swaps

                               

29/08/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

20199

0.002665

 

                                    Swaps

                               

03/10/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

55969

0.007384

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/10/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

9937

0.001311

 

                                    Swaps

                               

29/12/2025

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

206

0.000027

 

                                    Swaps

                               

16/02/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

13056

0.001722

 

                                    Swaps

                               

18/03/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

376269

0.049639

 

                                    Swaps

                               

26/05/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

189497

0.024999

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/07/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

1370913

0.180857

 

                                    Swaps

                               

31/08/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

69825

0.009212

 

                                    Swaps

                               

16/09/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

7111

0.000938

 

                                    Swaps

                               

30/10/2026

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

181716

0.023973

 

                                    Swaps

                               

14/06/2027

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

271820

0.035860

 

                                    Swaps

                               

15/02/2028

 

                                    N/A

                               

Cash

17692

0.002334

 

                                Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

60991152

8.046220%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                                Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                                Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Bank of America, National Association

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    BofA Securities, Inc.

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Merrill Lynch B.V.

                               

 

 

 

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    Merrill Lynch International

                               

 

3.623330

3.830304%

 

                                    Bank of America Corporation

                               

 

                                    BofA Securities Europe SA

                               

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 360646
EQS News ID: 2035779

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten