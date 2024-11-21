easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



21-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 19-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 20-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.794420 8.062355 8.856775 67135234 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.869447 8.084356 8.953803 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 5997928 0.791273 US2778562098 23852 0.003147 Sub Total 8.A 6021780 0.794420% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 117742 0.015533 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 4560 0.000602 Sub Total 8.B1 122302 0.016135% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 09/12/2024 N/A Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 24564 0.003241 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 33739 0.004451 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 3063 0.000404 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 21/03/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 17123950 2.259066 Swaps 31/03/2025 N/A Cash 90000 0.011873 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps 30/06/2025 N/A Cash 949 0.000125 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 55969 0.007384 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 9937 0.001311 Swaps 29/12/2025 N/A Cash 206 0.000027 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 13056 0.001722 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 189497 0.024999 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 1370913 0.180857 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 69825 0.009212 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 7111 0.000938 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 181716 0.023973 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 271820 0.035860 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 17692 0.002334 Sub Total 8.B2 60991152 8.046220% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.623330 3.830304% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 20-Nov-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

