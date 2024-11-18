Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Britvic Aktie [Valor: 2353125 / ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54]
18.11.2024 16:40:40

Holding(s) in Company

Britvic
12.86 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Holding(s) in Company

18-Nov-2024 / 15:40 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0N8QD54

Issuer Name

BRITVIC PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Morgan Stanley

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley

Wilmington, Delaware

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

London

UNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.366327

1.233606

5.599933

13938586

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.009968

0.093525

5.103493

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0N8QD54

 

10868062

 

4.366327

Sub Total 8.A

10868062

4.366327%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

11192

0.004496

Sub Total 8.B1

 

11192

0.004496%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Equity Swap

22/01/2025

at any time

Cash

2836732

1.139679

Equity Swap

15/05/2025

at any time

Cash

222600

0.089431

Sub Total 8.B2

 

3059332

1.229110%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 2)

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 2)

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)

Morgan Stanley International Limited

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

4.366326

 

5.506005%

Morgan Stanley (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 4)

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

 

 

 

Morgan Stanley (Chain 4)

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

18-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Mumbai


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 359803
EQS News ID: 2032537

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032537&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

