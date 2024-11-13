Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.11.2024 12:00:05

Holding(s) in Company

easyJet
6.06 CHF 8.18%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Holding(s) in Company

13-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

11-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.792406

8.047153

8.839559

67004748

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

1.128047

7.311492

8.439539

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B7KR2P84

 

5982663

 

0.789259

US2778562098

 

23852

 

0.003147

Sub Total 8.A

6006515

0.792406%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

143285

0.018903

Physical Option

17/01/2029

n/a

4946

0.000652

Sub Total 8.B1

 

148231

0.019555%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

09/12/2024

N/A

Cash

3741114

0.493544

Swaps

14/01/2025

N/A

Cash

9583494

1.264296

Swaps

15/01/2025

N/A

Cash

35083

0.004628

Swaps

31/01/2025

N/A

Cash

32128

0.004238

Swaps

28/02/2025

N/A

Cash

6225

0.000821

Swaps

03/03/2025

N/A

Cash

3442539

0.454155

Swaps

18/03/2025

N/A

Cash

5529400

0.729463

Swaps

28/03/2025

N/A

Cash

16870423

2.225620

Swaps

02/04/2025

N/A

Cash

13559646

1.788848

Swaps

06/05/2025

N/A

Cash

29

0.000004

Swaps

22/05/2025

N/A

Cash

1230516

0.162335

Swaps

30/06/2025

N/A

Cash

3547

0.000468

Swaps

04/07/2025

N/A

Cash

3968795

0.523581

Swaps

14/07/2025

N/A

Cash

75173

0.009917

Swaps

31/07/2025

N/A

Cash

71110

0.009381

Swaps

29/08/2025

N/A

Cash

20199

0.002665

Swaps

03/10/2025

N/A

Cash

18469

0.002437

Swaps

31/10/2025

N/A

Cash

345

0.000046

Swaps

29/12/2025

N/A

Cash

206

0.000027

Swaps

16/02/2026

N/A

Cash

69970

0.009231

Swaps

06/03/2026

N/A

Cash

111686

0.014734

Swaps

18/03/2026

N/A

Cash

376269

0.049639

Swaps

26/05/2026

N/A

Cash

232582

0.030683

Swaps

31/07/2026

N/A

Cash

1379058

0.181931

Swaps

31/08/2026

N/A

Cash

70813

0.009342

Swaps

16/09/2026

N/A

Cash

5138

0.000678

Swaps

30/10/2026

N/A

Cash

171696

0.022651

Swaps

14/06/2027

N/A

Cash

183334

0.024186

Swaps

15/02/2028

N/A

Cash

61015

0.008049

Sub Total 8.B2

 

60850002

8.027598%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch B.V.

 

 

 

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

3.645016

3.688638%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

12-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 358946
EQS News ID: 2029175

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029175&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

