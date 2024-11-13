easyJet plc (EZJ)

Holding(s) in Company



13-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 11-Nov-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 12-Nov-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.792406 8.047153 8.839559 67004748 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 1.128047 7.311492 8.439539 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 5982663 0.789259 US2778562098 23852 0.003147 Sub Total 8.A 6006515 0.792406% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 143285 0.018903 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 4946 0.000652 Sub Total 8.B1 148231 0.019555% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 09/12/2024 N/A Cash 3741114 0.493544 Swaps 14/01/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 35083 0.004628 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 32128 0.004238 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 6225 0.000821 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 16870423 2.225620 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 29 0.000004 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1230516 0.162335 Swaps 30/06/2025 N/A Cash 3547 0.000468 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 31/07/2025 N/A Cash 71110 0.009381 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20199 0.002665 Swaps 03/10/2025 N/A Cash 18469 0.002437 Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 345 0.000046 Swaps 29/12/2025 N/A Cash 206 0.000027 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 69970 0.009231 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 111686 0.014734 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 376269 0.049639 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 232582 0.030683 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 1379058 0.181931 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 70813 0.009342 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 5138 0.000678 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 171696 0.022651 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 183334 0.024186 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 61015 0.008049 Sub Total 8.B2 60850002 8.027598% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 3.645016 3.688638% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 12-Nov-2024 13. Place Of Completion United Kingdom

