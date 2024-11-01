Britvic plc (BVIC )

Holding(s) in Company



01-Nov-2024 / 08:51 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. The Hague Netherlands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 29-Oct-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 31-Oct-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.026035 0.056478 6.082513 15139755 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.668847 0.056478 6.725325 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 14995628 6.024609 US1111901047 3549 0.001426 Sub Total 8.A 14999177 6.026035% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending Open 140578 0.056478 Sub Total 8.B1 140578 0.056478% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) GSAM Holdings LLC 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 5.986993 0.000000 5.986993% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs International The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) Goldman Sachs Bank USA The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) Folio Financial, Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) Folio Investments, Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5) GSAM Holdings LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5) Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com 12. Date of Completion 31-Oct-2024 13. Place Of Completion Warsaw

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



