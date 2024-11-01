|
01.11.2024 09:51:48
Holding(s) in Company
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0N8QD54
Issuer Name
BRITVIC PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
31-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
12. Date of Completion
31-Oct-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Warsaw
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|356696
|EQS News ID:
|2021073
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Britvic Plc
