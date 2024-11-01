Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.11.2024 09:51:48

Holding(s) in Company

Britvic
12.79 GBP 0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Holding(s) in Company

01-Nov-2024 / 08:51 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0N8QD54

Issuer Name

BRITVIC PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.

The Hague

Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Oct-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.026035

0.056478

6.082513

15139755

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.668847

0.056478

6.725325

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0N8QD54

 

14995628

 

6.024609

US1111901047

 

3549

 

0.001426

Sub Total 8.A

14999177

6.026035%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open

 

140578

0.056478

Sub Total 8.B1

 

140578

0.056478%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

GSAM Holdings LLC

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.

5.986993

0.000000

5.986993%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

Goldman Sachs International

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)

Folio Financial, Inc.

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)

Folio Investments, Inc.

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)

GSAM Holdings LLC

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

31-Oct-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Warsaw


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: BVIC
LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 356696
EQS News ID: 2021073

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021073&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

