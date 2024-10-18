Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’329 0.2%  SPI 16’395 0.3%  Dow 43’154 -0.2%  DAX 19’659 0.4%  Euro 0.9394 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’982 0.7%  Gold 2’719 1.0%  Bitcoin 59’155 1.5%  Dollar 0.8651 -0.1%  Öl 72.7 -2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171
Top News
Philip Morris-Aktie kaum verändert: Tabakkonzerne schliessen Vergleich in Milliardenhöhe
Comet-Aktie im Plus: Vorsichtiger Ausblick trotz gutem Wachstum
STRATEC korrigiert Umsatzziel nach unten - Aktie steigt dennoch
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie legt zu: Fitch bestätigt Mercedes-Benz-Bonität mit 'A' - Källenius äussert sich zu hohem Krankenstand
voestalpine schliesst Werk in Deutschland - voestalpine-Aktie legt zu
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.10.2024 16:52:17

Holding(s) in Company

OSB Group
3.86 GBP -1.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB Group PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.1100000.3900005.50000020850903
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9600000.5400005.500000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360 19332036 5.110000
Sub Total 8.A193320365.110000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending  5401560.140000
Sub Total 8.B1 5401560.140000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD  Cash9787110.250000
Sub Total 8.B2 9787110.250000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Group Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Fund Advisors   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Group Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
18th October 2024
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:09 Marktüberblick: Sartorius und Merck haussieren
10:18 SMI nähert sich wieder seinem Jahreshoch
06:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der 2‘700-Dollar-Marke
17.10.24 Julius Bär: 9.55% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
17.10.24 Logitech spielt beim Gaming-Trend mit
16.10.24 How Can Employment Data Impact Fed Policy?
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’816.76 19.22 U4B7SU
Short 13’059.62 13.82 2PSSMU
Short 13’566.48 8.82 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’329.32 18.10.2024 17:00:36
Long 11’794.13 19.53 UTZSWU
Long 11’498.52 13.23 UI3SRU
Long 11’041.14 8.92 SSRM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: ABB kann Umsatz und Gewinn im dritten Quartal steigern
NEL ASA-Aktie in Grün: NEL macht weniger Verlust - Umsatz verfehlt Prognosen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet
Mehr Reichweite bei kaltem Wetter: So funktioniert die Wärmepumpe in den E-Autos von Tesla
Ausblick Nestlé: Was die Analysten erwarten
EZB senkt Leitzins wie erwartet
Commerzbank-Aktie verliert: Commerzbank lehnt Zusammenschluss mit UniCredit ab: "Fokus auf Eigenständigkeit"
VAT-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz stagniert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten