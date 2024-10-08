Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’011 0.0%  SPI 16’032 -0.1%  Dow 41’947 0.0%  DAX 19’066 -0.2%  Euro 0.9409 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’949 -0.4%  Gold 2’615 -1.1%  Bitcoin 53’469 0.4%  Dollar 0.8578 0.4%  Öl 77.7 -4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Relief Therapeutics125112599Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Online-Seminar: Verständnis des Werts von Krypto-Assets in Portfolios
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Batteriezellen für E-Autos: Porsche, Varta, Northvolt und IBU-tec
Diamanten: Geheimnisse des Werts enthüllt
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag freundlich
Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag fester
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.10.2024 18:50:45

Holding(s) in Company

OSB Group
3.86 GBP -0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB Group PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.9600000.5400005.50000020973250
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.1600000.3400005.500000 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360 18867859 4.960000
Sub Total 8.A188678594.960000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending  11266800.290000
Sub Total 8.B1 11266800.290000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD  Cash9787110.250000
Sub Total 8.B2 9787110.250000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Group Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)BlackRock Fund Advisors   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Finance, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Group Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited   
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650
12. Date of Completion
8th October 2024
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17:18 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13:58 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57% European) mit Lock-In auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, Micron Technology Inc
09:08 SMI deutlich schwächer erwartet
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 12‘000er-Barriere im Blickpunkt
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: A Wild Ride in Japan
07.10.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar und Renditen steigen nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
07.10.24 Qubits und Quantum Computing gehören die Zukunft
01.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’397.32 19.37 BSTUGU
Short 12’736.69 13.96 Y4SSMU
Short 13’228.52 8.23 U0XS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’010.99 08.10.2024 17:30:17
Long 11’452.56 17.79 SRUBSU
Long 11’235.49 13.49 SSZMIU
Long 10’760.00 8.88
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose: darum könnte SOL ein Uptober bevorstehen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Richemont-Aktie gesucht: YNAP wird an Mytheresa verkauft
Relief-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Vielversprechende erste Ergebnisse bei Hauterkrankungen
Wertvoller als der Elektroautobauer: Broadcom verdrängt Tesla aus den Magnificent Seven - Aktie in Rot
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rio Tinto auf Expansionskurs: Übernahme von Arcadium Lithium geplant - Arcadium Lithium-Aktie springt hoch
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Letzte Korrektur könnte nur letzter wichtiger Retest gewesen sein
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Nachmittag massiv unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten