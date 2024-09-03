Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
03.09.2024 18:28:15

Holding(s) in Company

OSB Group
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:OSB GROUP PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instrumentsX
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameGLG Partners LP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:02/09/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):03/09/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedLess than 5%Less than 5%5.135744%19,651,690.00
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		Less than 5%Less than 5%Less than 5% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Equity: GB00BLDRH360    
     
SUBTOTAL 8. ALess than 5%Less than 5%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swap  Cash SettlementLess than 5%Less than 5%
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2Less than 5%Less than 5%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completionLondon
Date of completion03/09/2024

