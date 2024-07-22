|
22.07.2024 18:55:05
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Dublin, 22 July 2024.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|335696
|EQS News ID:
|1951467
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
