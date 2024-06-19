Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’060 0.1%  SPI 16’018 0.1%  Dow 38’835 0.2%  DAX 18’068 -0.4%  Euro 0.9504 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’885 -0.6%  Gold 2’330 0.0%  Bitcoin 57’571 0.0%  Dollar 0.8844 0.0%  Öl 85.3 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411ABB1222171Molecular Partners25637909DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
BYD drängt mit Kleinstwagen auf den europäischen Markt - Herausforderung für Tesla
Leasing, Kauf oder Finanzierung: Das sind die Vor- und Nachteile bei der Auto-Anschaffung
Bill Ackman strebt offenbar Börsenlisting für Pershing Square an
SIX-Handel: SMI notiert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus
Schwacher Handel: DAX beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

AEX Gold Aktie [Valor: 120339910 / ISIN: CA02312A1066]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.06.2024 19:49:40

Holding(s) in Company

finanzen.net zero AEX Gold-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

AEX Gold
0.70 GBP 1.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Reykjavik, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameLífeyrissjóður starfsmanna ríkisins, div. A.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Reykjavik, Iceland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:18 June 2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):19 June 2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached3.14%-3.14%10,274,016
Position of previous notification (if applicable)----



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct

(DTR5.1)		Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)		Direct

(DTR5.1)		Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)
CA02312A106610,274,016-3.14%-
SUBTOTAL 8. A10,274,0163.14%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash SettlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information
 


Place of completionReykjavik, Iceland
Date of completion19 June 2024

Nachrichten zu AEX Gold Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AEX Gold Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ BE Semiconductors
✅ KKR
✅ LAM Research

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:46 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf begeistert nicht
09:01 SMI stoppt Talfahrt
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Erholung gewinnt an Kontur
18.06.24 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
18.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut, Logitech, Lonza
18.06.24 Spreading Treasury and TBA futures to Manage the Mortgage Basis
18.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: BE Semiconductors, KKR & LAM Research mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’542.78 19.12 S2S3XU
Short 12’791.87 13.76 UBSAOU
Short 13’270.82 8.86 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’060.24 19.06.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’520.00 19.68
Long 11’260.00 13.81
Long 10’820.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs-Experte: Aktienmarkt wird von Geldflut überrollt werden
UBS-CEO Ermotti: Können nicht den Preis für CS-Untergang zahlen - Finma verzichtet auf wettbewerbsrechtliche Auflagen - Aktie unbeeindruckt
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Euro gibt Gewinne ab - auch Franken klar tiefer
Zurich-Aktie freundlich: Mehrheitsbeteiligung an indischer Kotak General Insurance erworben
Roche-Aktie höher: Roche erhält US-Zulassung für digitales Bildgebungssystem - Lizenzvereinbarung mit Ascidian Therapeutics
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
GameStop-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hauptversammlung entpuppt sich als Flop
Komax-Aktie knickt ein: Komax erleidet Umsatzeinbruch und führt Kurzarbeit ein
NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu: NVIDIA dank KI-Boom wertvollstes US-Unternehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit