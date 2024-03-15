Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie [Valor: 24169369 / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519]
15.03.2024 09:07:07

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT
0.93 EUR -4.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

15-March-2024 / 08:07 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub- Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder

 

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Dublin, Ireland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

CAPREIT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

March 14, 2024

6. Date on which issuer notified:

March 14, 2024

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

15%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which

14.4%

N/A

14.4%

76,075,231
           
 

threshold was crossed or reached

 

 

 

 

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.3%

N/A

16.3%

 

 

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or

reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

Indirect

 

Direct

 

Indirect

Ordinary

76,075,231

 

14.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

76,075,231

14.4%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

 

Type of financial instrument

 

Expiration datex

 

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

 

 

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion

Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

 

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

 

Namexv

 

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder

14.4%

N/A

14.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
 

 

 

 

 

Done at Dublin, Ireland on March 14, 2024.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 309903
EQS News ID: 1859547

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

