|
15.03.2024 09:07:07
Holding(s) in Company
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Dublin, Ireland on March 14, 2024.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|309903
|EQS News ID:
|1859547
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|
09:07
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.03.24
|Appointment of CEO Designate (EQS Group)
|
08.03.24
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
26.02.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
23.02.24
|Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
|
23.02.24
|I-RES Commences Comprehensive Strategic Review (EQS Group)
|
21.02.24
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|Result of EGM (EQS Group)