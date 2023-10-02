Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Oxford Technology 2 VCT Aktie [Valor: 1071219 / ISIN: GB0003105052]
Holding(s) in Company

Oxford Technology 2 VCT
0.07 GBP -30.00%
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0003105052
Issuer Name
OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Shivani Parikh
City of registered office (if applicable)
Coulsdon
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Sep-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
28-Sep-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.028000 0.000000 8.028000 2235538
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.794000 0.000000 7.794000  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003105052 426708   1.532000  
GB00BN73FM99 626070   2.248000  
GB00BN73FN07 225848   0.811000  
GB00BN73FP21 956912   3.437000  
Sub Total 8.A 2235538 8.028000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1    

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information
Voting rights are held via Hargreaves Lansdown Nominees Limited.
12. Date of Completion
28-Sep-2023
13. Place Of Completion
London


