Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Holding(s) in Company



19-Sep-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST



Standard Form TR-1 Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % AMS AG / Logitech 128206829 52.00 % 19.00 % Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE 128210911 60.00 % 14.00 % Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / Temenos AG 128206830 59.00 % 14.00 % Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Aviva plc & its subsidiaries City and country of registered office (if applicable): London, England 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18 SEPTEMBER 2023 6. Date on which issuer notified: 19 SEPTEMBER 2023 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% - DIRECT 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.91% 0% 3.91% 529,578,946 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.99% 0% 3.99% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BJ34P519 15,852,085 4,871,946 2.99% 0.92% SUBTOTAL A 20,724,031 3.91% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [x ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Aviva plc (Parent Company) 3.91% 3.91% Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc) 3.91% 3.91% Aviva Investors Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Group Holdings Limited) 3.91% 3.91% Aviva Investors Global Services Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Investors Holdings Limited) 2.99% 2.99% Aviva plc (Parent Company) 3.91% 3.91% Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc) 3.91% 3.91% Aviva Investors Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Group Holdings Limited) 3.91% 3.91% Aviva Investors Asia Pte Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Investors Holdings Limited) 12. Additional informationxvi: This notification is prompted by a 3% to <3% change at Direct Interest Level (Box 9a) & subsidiary change from 3% to <3% (Box 10)

Done at Norwich, England on 19 September 2023

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



