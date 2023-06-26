Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'155 -0.6%  SPI 14'663 -0.6%  Dow 33'727 -0.7%  DAX 15'740 -0.6%  Euro 0.9751 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'245 -0.6%  Gold 1'931 0.5%  Bitcoin 27'171 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8951 -0.3%  Öl 73.9 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Die Sandoz-Aktie wird in den SMI drängen - wer muss dafür weichen?
Leonteq-Aktie fällt: Leonteq muss Gewinnprognose für 2023 nach unten revidieren
Kraken lanchiert NFT-Marktplatz offiziell - Auswahl aus mehr als 250 Kollektionen
Aston Martin- und Mercedes Benz-Aktie uneins: Aston Martin und Mercedes Benz passen ihre strategische Kooperationsvereinbarung an
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Vormittag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Leonteq19089118Logitech2575132ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Endeavour Mining Aktie [Valor: 111964350 / ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.06.2023 11:00:00

Holding(s) in Company

Endeavour Mining
18.89 GBP 0.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On 22 June 2023 Endeavour Mining plc received the following notification from Van Eck Associates Corporation of its interests in the Company as of 21 June 2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameVan Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name 

VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Global Resources Fund
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
International Investors Gold
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources
SLOAN GRF VanEck
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Global Resources UCITS
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
VE VIP Global Resources Fund
VanEck Africa Index ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF

 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:21/06/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):22/06/2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached10.9773% 10.9773%247,739,840
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		11.0070% 11.0070%247,248,160



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J4227,195,069 10.9773% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A27,195,06910.9773%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
VanEck Gold Miners ETF5.3082% 5.3082%
VanEck Gold Miners ETF (AU)0.1280% 0.1280%
VanEck Global Resources Fund0.1751% 0.1751%
VanEck Natural Resources ETF0.0015% 0.0015%
International Investors Gold0.8246% 0.8246%
LODH World Gold Expertise Fund0.0473% 0.0473%
Brighthouse Global Natural Resources0.1766% 0.1766%
SLOAN GRF VanEck0.0088% 0.0088%
VanEck Global Mining UCITS ETF0.0379% 0.0379%
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.3585% 0.3585%
VanEck Global Resources UCITS0.0051% 0.0051%
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund0.0636% 0.0636%
VE VIP Global Resources Fund0.0722% 0.0722%
VanEck Africa Index ETF0.0178% 0.0178%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF3.4002% 3.4002%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF0.3519% 0.3519%
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderGlass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held27,195,069, shares and 10.9773% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be heldOpen
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completionTampa, FL, USA
Date of completion22 June 2023

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten