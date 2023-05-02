Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Irish Continental Group Aktie [Valor: 24495317 / ISIN: IE00BLP58571]
02.05.2023 17:15:00

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Continental Group
3.98 GBP -0.75%
Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Irish Continental Group
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:

Marathon Asset Management Limited		City and country of registered office (if applicable):

London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

See attached breakdown in section 12
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

28 April 2023
6. Date on which issuer notified:

02 May 2023
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.2305.23170,875,228
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.998704.9987 



9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

 		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
 

Direct

 		 

Indirect

 		 

Direct

 		 

Indirect

 
Ordinary Shares (IE00BLP58571) 8,931,675 5.23
SUBTOTAL A 8,931,675 5.23
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
None    
  SUBTOTAL B.1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rights
None     
   SUBTOTAL B.2  

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

12. Additional informationxvi:

Breakdown of Holdings:

CustodianNominal
Bank of New York Mellon1,773,906
Brown Brothers Harriman1,303,289
JP Morgan Chase149,611
Northern Trust3,328,917
State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston3,409,301
Total9,965,024

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management Limited.   The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in the Issuer controlled by Marathon Asset Management Limited but the firm only has authority to vote in connection with 8,931,675 shares.

Done at London, UK on 02 May 2023.


