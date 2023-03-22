|
22.03.2023 17:18:36
Holding(s) in Company
| Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
Irish Continental Group plc
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify):
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
|Name: Wellington Management Group LLP on behalf of
Wellington Trust Company, National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust, Durable Companies Portfolio
|City and country of registered office (if applicable):
c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Mar 2023
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
22 Mar 2023
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
3%
|8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 9.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)
|Total of both in %
(9.A + 9.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.01%
|3.01%
|170,863,142
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|2.92%
|2.92%
|9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|IE00BLP58571 Units
|5,142,696
|3.01%
|SUBTOTAL A
|5,142,696
|3.01%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B.2
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|119324549
|50.00 %
|20.00 %
|AMS AG
|119324550
|56.00 %
|18.00 %
|Adidas AG / ON Holding AG.
|119324551
|60.00 %
|15.00 %
|10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
|[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|Wellington Management Company LLP
|Wellington Trust Company, National Association Multiple Common Trust Funds Trust, Durable Companies Portfolio in the chain of command
|11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].
|12. Additional information:
|Done at Boston on 22 Mar 2023.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Irish Continental Group PLC Cons.of 1 Sh (CH24411198)and up to 10 Red Shs (Nil Issued)
Vermögensaufbau mit Dividenden
Sie sind auf der Suche nach der höchsten Rendite? Wie Sie mit nur einem Tracker-Zertifikat langfristig ein Vermögen aufbauen und die besten Dividenden-Tipps - hier erfahren Sie mehr!
Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Fed-Entscheid: SMI und DAX fester -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt notiert am Mittwoch mittlerweile etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die US-Märkte notieren zur Wochenmitte mit nur geringfügigen Veränderungen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zur Wochenmitte kräftig aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}