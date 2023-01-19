SMI 11'283 -0.7%  SPI 14'487 -0.7%  Dow 33'108 -0.6%  DAX 14'962 -1.5%  Euro 0.9904 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'107 -1.6%  Gold 1'921 0.9%  Bitcoin 19'153 1.1%  Dollar 0.9164 0.0%  Öl 85.7 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla-Aktie schwächer: Musk-Anwalt bestreitet Betrugsabsicht in Prozess zu Delisting-Ankündigung
Zurich-Aktie leicht im Plus: Neue Partnerschaft zwischen Zurich Schweiz und Mobilize Financial Services
Nach massivem Kurssturz 2022: Krypto-Analyst sieht Trendwende bei Solana voraus
TX Group-Aktie: TX Ventures erhöht Investition in Zürcher Fintech Everon
Zur Rose-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Umsatz sinkt 2022 wie erwartet
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Metro Bank Aktie [Valor: 31483245 / ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.01.2023 16:07:28

Holding(s) in Company

Metro Bank
1.37 CHF -2.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
Holding(s) in Company

19-Jan-2023 / 15:07 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ6STL67

Issuer Name

METRO BANK PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Caius Capital LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

                                        Caius
Capital LLP

                                   

 

                                        London

                                   

 

                                        United Kingdom

                                   

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Jan-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Jan-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

 

                       
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

                   

 

                     
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

                   

 

                       
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

                   

 

                       
Total number of voting rights held in issuer

                   

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

5.050000

5.050000

8716171

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

 

                                Class/Type of shares ISIN code (if possible)

                           

 

                                Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

                               
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

                           

 

                                %
of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub
Total 8.A

                           

 

 

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

 

                                Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

 

 

 

 

 

                                Sub
Total 8.B1

                           

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

 

                               
Type of financial instrument

                           

 

                                Expiration date

                           

 

                                Exercise/conversion period

                           

 

                                Physical or cash settlement

                           

 

                                Number of voting rights

                           

 

                                % of voting rights

                           

 

                                    Contract for Difference

                               

28/12/2023

 

                                   

                               

Cash

8716171

5.050000

 

                               
Sub Total 8.B2

                           

 

8716171

5.050000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

                               
Ultimate controlling person

                           

 

                               
Name of controlled undertaking

                           

 

                               

                                % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

                           

 

                                    Antonio Batista

                               

 

                                    Caius Capital LLP

                               

0.000000

5.050000

5.050000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 217078
EQS News ID: 1539459

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539459&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Metro Bank PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der GLENCORE, VISA und AMERICAN WATER WORKS vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:03 Vontobel: Der Produkteklassiker Barrier Reverse Convertible, aber bitte mit Partizipation
12:00 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swissquote Group Holding SA
10:04 Rohstoffe - Positiver Ausblick / Kühne + Nagel - Eine Ladung Rendite
08:25 Gegenwind droht aufzukommen
08:11 DAX – Kommt nun die Korrektur?
18.01.23 Aktien aktuell: GLENCORE, VISA, AMERICAN WATER WORKS – BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
18.01.23 Marktüberblick: BASF und Continental enttäuschen
17.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'730.50 19.99 SSSMVU
Short 11'973.95 13.94 ILSSMU
Short 12'423.09 8.93 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'282.77 19.01.2023 16:12:37
Long 10'845.38 19.47 MUSSMU
Long 10'610.05 13.94 AJSSMU
Long 10'153.26 8.93 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Umsatz sinkt 2022 wie erwartet
Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS plant offenbar Kaderangestellte mit Bar-Bonuszahlungen zu binden
Richemont-Aktie legt zu: Umsatz von Richemont im Weihnachtsquartal gestiegen - Dämpfer in China
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Leberkrebs-Therapie senkt Rückkehr-Risiko
Leclanché-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Leclanché meldet "Durchbruch" in umweltfreundlicher Herstellung von Batterien
BASF-Aktie legt zu: BASF rutscht 2022 wegen Wintershall tief in die roten Zahlen - Rückzug aus Russland
Konjunkturdaten im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Konjunktursorgen belasten: SMI schwächer -- DAX unter 15'000 Punkten -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
NASDAQ-Titel Tesla-Aktie verliert: Prozess zu Anlegerklage gegen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk hat begonnen
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag billiger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.