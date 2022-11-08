SMI 11'102 1.8%  SPI 14'244 2.1%  Dow 33'414 2.8%  DAX 14'146 3.5%  Euro 0.9838 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'847 3.2%  Gold 1'749 2.5%  Bitcoin 16'802 7.6%  Dollar 0.9692 -1.6%  Öl 93.9 1.5% 
Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie [Valor: 24169369 / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519]
08.11.2022 19:00:04

Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT
1.13 EUR 1.52%
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Holding(s) in Company

08-Nov-2022 / 18:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

07/11/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified:

08/11/2022

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. have gone above 3%. Additionally, voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. have gone above 3%.

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.00%

N/A

3.00%

529,578,946

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 3%

N/A

Below 3%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BJ34P519

 

15,892,204

 

3.00%

SUBTOTAL A

15,892,204

3.00%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See full details below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

 

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

 

 


 

 

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 08 November 2022                     

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

 

 

 

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

 

 

 

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Fund Advisors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 199700
EQS News ID: 1482449

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

